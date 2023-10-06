都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

小規模磁気が太陽大気の秘密を明らかにする

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月6日、2023年
小規模磁気が太陽大気の秘密を明らかにする

Solar physicists are gaining new insights into the mysterious heating of the solar corona, thanks to close-up images of the sun obtained by the Solar Orbiter during its perihelion passage in October 2022. The solar corona, the outer atmosphere of the sun, reaches temperatures of a million °C despite the surface temperature being only ~6000 °C.

The new images show how loops of million-degree gas, which make up the solar corona, are associated with small magnetic field patches on the solar surface. These patches measure about 100 km in size and are responsible for the formation of the coronal loops. The correlation between these magnetic field patches and the loops suggests that the small-scale magnetic fields play a crucial role in the heating of the corona.

The Solar Orbiter captured these images using two of its instruments. The Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) provided a yellow image showing the arch-like hot loops of plasma reaching into the corona. The Polarimetric and Helioseismic Imager (PHI) provided a speckled image revealing the magnetic polarity of the solar surface. The red and blue shaded regions represent patches of north and south magnetic polarities.

These observations provide high-resolution data that allows solar physicists to study the role of small-scale magnetic fields in the development of the solar corona. By closely comparing the data from the two instruments, researchers can investigate the complex arrangement and temporal evolution of the magnetic field patches.

The Solar Orbiter is currently preparing for another close pass of the sun in October 2023, allowing for even more precise observations of small-scale processes. This mission aims to uncover the previously unseen mechanisms behind the heating of the sun’s atmosphere.

These findings contribute to a better understanding of the sun and its influence on space weather, providing valuable insights for future space missions and our understanding of other stars.

ソース：

– 欧州宇宙機関

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

オンライン マーケティングにおける Cookie の同意とプライバシーの重要性

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

コズミック・クリフ: 隠された星の誕生を明らかにする

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

パーサヴィアランス・ローバーの次の目的地: ジュラビ・ポイント

10月7日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

オンライン マーケティングにおける Cookie の同意とプライバシーの重要性

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

コズミック・クリフ: 隠された星の誕生を明らかにする

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

パーサヴィアランス・ローバーの次の目的地: ジュラビ・ポイント

10月7日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

ジェームズ・ウェッブ宇宙望遠鏡が初期銀河に関する驚くべき発見を明らかに

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント