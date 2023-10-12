都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

DNA 構成要素の根本的な生産に光を当てる

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月12日、2023年
DNA 構成要素の根本的な生産に光を当てる

Researchers from Stockholm University, CNRS-University of Toulouse, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and other institutions have made significant progress in understanding how DNA’s building blocks are formed. The team used SLAC’s Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) X-ray laser to explore the mysteries of ribonucleotide reductases (RNRs)—a unique set of enzymes that produce DNA building blocks. The findings, published in the journal Science, shed light on the radical enzyme and its potential applications in medicine and therapy for cancer and infectious diseases.

RNRs have been puzzling scientists for decades due to their ability to generate free radicals—molecules that can damage cells but are also crucial for various biochemical processes. The key to solving the mystery lies in understanding their active radical state. The researchers used a cutting-edge technique called serial femtosecond crystallography along with diffraction-before-destruction to visualize the proteins in their active radical state. This groundbreaking approach allowed them to capture images of the proteins and gain insight into their behavior when they are functional.

The discovery has both foundational significance in biology and therapeutic potential. RNR is vital for cell division, making it an attractive target for developing treatments, particularly for conditions like cancer. The researchers plan to expand their studies into other forms of RNRs to further understand radical formation in different enzyme types. Observing different proteins in their active forms could potentially revolutionize disease treatment methods.

This achievement is the result of meticulous groundwork, suitable model systems, and extensive sample preparation carried out over several decades. Each experiment and paper brings researchers closer to their objective of comprehensively understanding the protein family. The recent findings represent a major step forward in illuminating the radical production of DNA building blocks.

出典: SLAC 国立加速器研究所

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

女性は短期的な恋愛では体力を好むが、長期的な成功には親和的なユーモアを好む

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

金環日食を安全に観察・撮影するためのガイド

10月13日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

宇宙の衛星: 電波天文学への脅威と宇宙とのつながり

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

女性は短期的な恋愛では体力を好むが、長期的な成功には親和的なユーモアを好む

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

金環日食を安全に観察・撮影するためのガイド

10月13日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

宇宙の衛星: 電波天文学への脅威と宇宙とのつながり

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

オゾンにさらされた大豆のストレスレベルの測定に蛍光を使用

10月13日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント