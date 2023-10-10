都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

深刻な宇宙気象現象が鳥の渡りに影響、研究で判明

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月10日、2023年
深刻な宇宙気象現象が鳥の渡りに影響、研究で判明

Severe space weather events, such as solar flares, have been found to impact the migration patterns of birds, leading to a decrease in their numbers during migration seasons, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Michigan. These events disrupt Earth’s magnetic field, which migratory birds rely on for long-distance navigation. The study used a 23-year dataset of bird migration across the Great Plains to analyze the effects of space weather events on bird movement.

The researchers found that birds that chose to migrate during these events faced more difficulty navigating, particularly in overcast conditions during the autumn season. The study used radar images collected at 37 stations across the Great Plains to estimate migration intensity and measure the direction of flight. The majority of migratory birds in this region are perching birds, shorebirds, and waterfowl.

The analysis of radar data was matched with a geomagnetic disturbance index, which represents the maximum hourly change in magnetic conditions. Using statistical models, the researchers measured the effects of these disturbances on bird migration. They discovered a decrease in the number of migrating birds during strong geomagnetic disturbances and observed that birds were more likely to drift with the wind instead of actively navigating when faced with obscured celestial cues and magnetic disruption.

The findings highlight the significant impact of environmental conditions, including geomagnetic disturbances, on animal behavior and population-level movement patterns. This research provides valuable insight into the influence of space weather events on migratory birds and emphasizes the need for further study in this area.

ソース：
– Eric Gulson-Castillo et al., Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 2020.

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

NASA、これまでに収集された最大の小惑星サンプルの初画像を公開

10月11日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

オンライン プライバシーにおける Cookie の重要性を理解する

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

高リスク地域における環境センサーの脆弱性

10月11日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

NASA、これまでに収集された最大の小惑星サンプルの初画像を公開

10月11日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

オンライン プライバシーにおける Cookie の重要性を理解する

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

高リスク地域における環境センサーの脆弱性

10月11日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASAのプシュケ宇宙船の打ち上げが悪天候のため遅れる可能性がある

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント