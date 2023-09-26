都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

パーサヴィアランスローバーが自動運転機能で歴史を作る

Byガブリエル・ボータ

26月2023日、XNUMX年
パーサヴィアランスローバーが自動運転機能で歴史を作る

The Perseverance rover, currently exploring Mars, has achieved a significant milestone by using its autonomous driving system, AutoNav, to navigate treacherous terrain. This self-driving capability enabled the rover to traverse a challenging rocky area known as “Snowdrift Peak” in a fraction of the time it would have taken previous NASA Mars rovers.

AutoNav, a computer pilot system, not only helps map out general routes for the rover but also handles intricate navigation details, reducing travel time between points of scientific interest. This technology has significantly contributed to the rover’s ability to search for rock samples that could potentially be brought back to Earth for further analysis.

The achievements of AutoNav have been documented in a paper published in Science Robotics. Tyler Del Sesto, a software engineer who has been involved in developing AutoNav for Perseverance over the past seven years, played a crucial role in these accomplishments. Del Sesto shared his experience of successfully driving the rover through the challenging Snowdrift Peak, emphasizing the importance of maximizing scientific exploration time by taking calculated risks and tackling obstacles head-on.

During its expedition across Snowdrift Peak, Perseverance covered extra ground by maneuvering around rocks that were not visible in the orbiter images used for route planning. This demonstrates the rover’s adaptability and its ability to handle unforeseen challenges.

It is important to recognize the contributions of previous Mars rovers, such as Sojourner, Spirit, Opportunity, and Curiosity, which paved the way for the advanced technology incorporated in Perseverance. The rover’s enhanced features include faster cameras and an additional computer dedicated to real-time image processing, enabling efficient route planning and navigation.

Perseverance’s successful utilization of its autonomous driving system marks a significant milestone in space exploration, opening up new possibilities for future missions. With the assistance of AutoNav, the rover continues to push boundaries and expand our understanding of the Red Planet.

ソース：
– Science Robotics (July 2023 issue)
– NASA

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

南極の海氷が劇的に減少、体制転換の兆候となる可能性

26月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

風の中のほこり

26月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

3Dプリントと芸術性で復元した青銅器時代の女性の顔

26月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

南極の海氷が劇的に減少、体制転換の兆候となる可能性

26月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

風の中のほこり

26月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

3Dプリントと芸術性で復元した青銅器時代の女性の顔

26月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

スペースXのロケットエンジンがスミソニアンに着陸：米国の商業宇宙飛行の象徴

26月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント