都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

「リング・オブ・ファイア」日食が米国の空を彩る

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月15日、2023年
「リング・オブ・ファイア」日食が米国の空を彩る

A breathtaking solar eclipse, known as a “ring of fire,” took place in the United States this past Saturday. This rare astronomical event had eclipse-watchers eagerly anticipating its arrival, as it will be the last annular solar eclipse visible in American skies until June 21, 2039, according to NASA. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Sun and Earth at its farthest point from Earth, creating a stunning ring-like effect around the edges of the sun.

The eclipse was visible to Americans from Oregon to Texas. Starting just after 8 a.m. local time in Oregon and ending midday in Texas, spectators were treated to a mesmerizing display in the skies. However, those who missed it will have to wait until 2039 when the eclipse will pass only over the state of Alaska.

Numerous locations across the country became prime spots for witnessing this celestial event. At the Alamo in Texas, visitors had the opportunity to capture a photograph with the shrine of liberty in the background and the eclipse adorning the sky. In Utah’s Bryce Canyon, people embarked on hikes to immerse themselves in nature while observing the eclipse. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, eager observers flocked to the Griffith Observatory for a chance to catch a glimpse of this astronomical phenomenon.

The “ring of fire” eclipse garnered attention and awe from individuals across the United States. With its dazzling display and the rarity of its occurrence, it served as a reminder of the wonders of the cosmos and the beauty of celestial events.

ソース：
– NASA
– CBSニュース

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

コロラド大学ボルダー校のイノベーションが経済に与える影響

10月17日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

ESAのPAVERプロジェクトは月面に走行可能な表面を作成することを目指す

10月17日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

酸素レベルの倍増が生物に及ぼす影響: 興味深いシナリオ

10月17日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

コロラド大学ボルダー校のイノベーションが経済に与える影響

10月17日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

ESAのPAVERプロジェクトは月面に走行可能な表面を作成することを目指す

10月17日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

酸素レベルの倍増が生物に及ぼす影響: 興味深いシナリオ

10月17日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

Doerr School of Sustainability が Mineral-X を開始: 鉱業をクリーン エネルギーに向けて推進

10月17日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント