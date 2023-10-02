都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

人間の健康に対する脅威と戦うことを目指す水泳ロボット

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月2日、2023年
人間の健康に対する脅威と戦うことを目指す水泳ロボット

In Glasgow, Scotland, a team of engineers is developing a swimming robot that could help protect human health. The robot, currently in its early stages, is being tested in a plastic swimming pool. The engineers are using rubber duckies as targets for the robot to swim towards. The robot is equipped with a camera and ballasts to control its movement. Its creators hope that, with further development, the robot will be able to swim in the open ocean.

This swimming robot, known as the AlgaRay 2, is being developed by Seaweed Generation, a company focused on marine biology. The robot’s purpose is to combat threats to human health, although specific details about the threats it aims to address were not provided in the source article.

The development and testing of the AlgaRay 2 involves a team of robotics and mechanical engineers. Their work is centered around improving the robot’s functionality and ensuring that it can effectively navigate and respond to various environments.

The potential applications of this swimming robot are diverse. Its ability to swim in oceans could allow it to monitor and collect data on marine environments, potentially aiding in the study and preservation of marine life. Additionally, the robot could be used for surveillance purposes, such as underwater inspections of infrastructure.

While the AlgaRay 2 is still in its early stages of development, its creators are optimistic about its potential impact. As they continue to refine the robot, they aim to create a versatile and reliable tool that can contribute to the protection of human health and marine ecosystems.

ソース：
– Seaweed Generation’s marine biologist Duncan Smallman
– Robotics engineer Oscar Brennan
– Mechanical engineer Vasileios Konstantaras

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

NASAのジェームズ・ウェッブ望遠鏡が遠い惑星の生命の潜在的な兆候を検出

10月4日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

北京が将来の月探査と研究基地を計画する中、中国の月探査が前進

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

Athena: ニューサウスウェールズ州の山火事と戦う AI を活用した火災モデリング システム

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

科学

NASAのジェームズ・ウェッブ望遠鏡が遠い惑星の生命の潜在的な兆候を検出

10月4日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

北京が将来の月探査と研究基地を計画する中、中国の月探査が前進

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

Athena: ニューサウスウェールズ州の山火事と戦う AI を活用した火災モデリング システム

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船が歴史的な小惑星サンプルを地球に帰還

10月4日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント