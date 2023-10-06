都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

新しい研究が宇宙の黎明期の初期銀河に光を当てる

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月6日、2023年
新しい研究が宇宙の黎明期の初期銀河に光を当てる

Researchers using computer simulations have shed light on the existence of massive and mature galaxies in the early history of the universe. This discovery led scientists to question the basic principles of cosmology. The James Webb Space Telescope, which began operations last year, captured images of galaxies dating back to the epoch known as cosmic dawn, a time shrouded in mystery.

The simulations revealed that star formation unfolded differently in the earliest galaxies compared to the large galaxies seen today, such as our Milky Way. Rather than steady star formation, the early galaxies experienced sporadic bursts of intense star formation. These bursts caused these galaxies to appear brighter and potentially larger than they actually were, leading to the misconception that they were mature and massive.

The ability to measure the brightness of these early galaxies is crucial, as it provides insight into their size and mass. Photons, particles of light, can be directly detected and counted, allowing astronomers to determine the brightness of these galaxies. However, discerning their actual size and mass is more challenging.

The findings of the study, published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, suggest that the bursts of star formation produced flashes of light, which explain the observed brightness of these early galaxies. This discovery is significant because it does not require altering the standard cosmological model.

The simulations were conducted as part of the Feedback of Relativistic Environments (FIRE) research project and focused on a phenomenon called “bursty star formation.” Unlike forming stars at a constant rate, star formation in early galaxies occurred in irregular bursts, leading to significant fluctuations in brightness.

The researchers have proposed an explanation for this phenomenon in smaller galaxies. These galaxies could experience a burst of star formation where large stars form and subsequently explode as supernovas. The gas ejected from these explosions then provides the ingredients for another burst of star formation. However, the stronger gravitational effects in larger galaxies prevent these bursts and favor steady star formation.

Despite the unexpected observations made by the James Webb Space Telescope, the researchers expect the telescope to continue challenging our current understanding of the universe and provide new insights.

ソース：
– Will Dunham, “New study resolves mystery of early galaxies in the universe’s infancy” (Reuters)

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

量子の破壊を探る: 古典世界と量子の世界についての新たな視点

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

同意設定の管理の重要性

10月9日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

ジェームズ・ウェッブ宇宙望遠鏡は宇宙についての私たちの理解をどのように書き換えているのか

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

科学

量子の破壊を探る: 古典世界と量子の世界についての新たな視点

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

同意設定の管理の重要性

10月9日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

ジェームズ・ウェッブ宇宙望遠鏡は宇宙についての私たちの理解をどのように書き換えているのか

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

パーカー太陽探査機が人類最速の物体として記録を破る

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント