火星地震に関する新たな洞察: 火星でこれまでに記録された最大の地震

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月18日、2023年
NASA’s InSight lander recently detected the largest quake ever recorded on Mars, measuring 4.7 in magnitude. While this may seem modest by Earth standards, it is significant for our planetary neighbor. Previously, scientists suspected that marsquakes were caused by meteorite impacts. However, the lack of an impact crater associated with this quake led scientists to conclude that tectonic activity within Mars was the cause. This new understanding provides insights into the geological processes that contribute to seismic activity on the Red Planet.

The research, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, shows that faults on Mars can host substantial marsquakes. Planetary scientist Ben Fernando from the University of Oxford, lead author of the study, states, “We really thought that this event might be an impact.” This discovery represents a significant step forward in understanding Martian seismic activity and provides valuable information for future missions to Mars.

Unlike Earth, which has multiple shifting tectonic plates, Mars has a single solid crust. However, this does not mean that the planet is devoid of seismic activity. Mars is still experiencing gradual shrinking and cooling, which leads to motion within its crust and the potential for quakes. The researchers determined that the 4.7 magnitude marsquake originated in the Al-Qahira Vallis region, about 1,200 miles southeast of InSight’s location.

Previously, marsquakes had been associated with a region called Cerberus Fossae. However, the origin of this largest quake remained puzzling since there were no discernible surface features indicating ongoing tectonic processes as a likely cause. The seismic energy released in this event surpassed that of all other marsquakes detected by InSight. The absence of an impact crater is a significant milestone in interpreting seismic signals on Mars.

Understanding Martian seismic activity is crucial for future human missions to the planet. This new insight provides essential information for planning and ensuring the safety of such missions. With every seismic event detected on Mars, scientists gain a better understanding of the planet’s geological history and evolution, as well as the distribution of seismic activity. This knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to explore and study the Red Planet.

ソース：
– Research study published in Geophysical Research Letters.
– Planetary scientist Ben Fernando from the University of Oxford.
– Imperial College London planetary scientist and study co-author Constantinos Charalambous, co-chair of InSight’s Geology Working Group.

