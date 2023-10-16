都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

ピエロラピテクスの頭蓋は絶滅した類人猿の外観と進化的配置に関する洞察を明らかにする

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月16日、2023年
ピエロラピテクスの頭蓋は絶滅した類人猿の外観と進化的配置に関する洞察を明らかにする

A team of paleoanthropologists has reconstructed the face of Pierolapithecus catalaunicus, an extinct ape, using its only known cranium. This reconstruction sheds light on the ape’s appearance and placement in the hominid family tree. The fossil cranium, dating back 12 million years, was found alongside other extinct apes, Dryopithecus and Anoiapithecus, in a landfill near Barcelona, Spain.

To better understand the characteristics of Pierolapithecus and compare it to other hominids, the team conducted CT scans of the fossil cranium and virtually reconstructed it. This research, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, highlights the importance of skull and dental features in determining evolutionary relationships among species.

The ability of Pierolapithecus to assume an upright posture suggests its capacity to navigate through canopies and hang on branches, a trait shared by many hominids. However, the fragmented and distorted nature of the fossil record has made it challenging to accurately place Pierolapithecus on the hominid family tree.

By comparing the virtually reconstructed cranium of Pierolapithecus to other known hominids, the team identified similarities in shape and size with both extinct and extant great apes. Evolutionary modeling based on these characteristics allowed the researchers to determine some facial aspects of the last common ancestor of hominids, which shares many features with Pierolapithecus.

The newly reconstructed cranium provides valuable insights into the enigmatic ancestor that lies at the roots of the hominid family tree. As more fossils are discovered and advanced imaging techniques are employed, our understanding of our evolutionary origins continues to grow.

Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (no URLs provided)

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

セレス：その有機化学物質の謎を解明する

10月18日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

天文学の未来: 人工知能と明るい過渡現象調査ボット

10月18日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

研究によると、グリーンランドでは地表の氷の融解が増加し、南極では融解が減少していることが示されている

10月18日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

セレス：その有機化学物質の謎を解明する

10月18日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

天文学の未来: 人工知能と明るい過渡現象調査ボット

10月18日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

研究によると、グリーンランドでは地表の氷の融解が増加し、南極では融解が減少していることが示されている

10月18日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

私たちの太陽が死んだらどうなるでしょうか?

10月18日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント