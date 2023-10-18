都市生活

科学

火星最大の地震イベントは隕石の衝突によって引き起こされたものではないと科学者が発表

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月18日、2023年
An international team of scientists has determined that the largest seismic event ever recorded on Mars in 2022 was not the result of a meteorite impact, but rather enormous tectonic forces within the planet’s crust. The quake, with a magnitude of 4.7, was detected by NASA’s InSight lander on May 4, 2022, and caused vibrations to resonate through Mars for at least six hours.

The discovery of this seismic event provides valuable insights into the geological activity of Mars. Tectonic forces, similar to those on Earth, are responsible for shaping the planet’s surface. By studying these forces, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the planet’s interior and its evolution over time.

The InSight lander, which has been operating on Mars since 2018, is equipped with a seismometer designed to detect and measure seismic activity. This instrument has allowed scientists to accurately measure the size and location of the seismic event, providing important data for further analysis.

Previously, it was believed that meteorite impacts were the primary cause of seismic activity on Mars. However, this latest discovery challenges that assumption and highlights the complex and dynamic nature of the planet.

Further research is needed to fully understand the tectonic activity on Mars and its implications for the planet’s past and future. The study of seismic events, along with other geological data collected by the InSight lander, will continue to provide valuable insights into the inner workings of Mars.

ソース：

– NASA’s InSight Lander: https://mars.nasa.gov/insight

– International Team of Scientists: No URL available

