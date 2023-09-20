都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

ピンクダイヤモンドの「不足成分」を発見、希少宝石探索に新たなチャンスを開く

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

20月2023日、XNUMX年
ピンクダイヤモンドの「不足成分」を発見、希少宝石探索に新たなチャンスを開く

Scientists have made a breakthrough in understanding the formation of pink diamonds, which are known for their rarity and beauty. These precious stones, considered some of the world’s most expensive, have been found in abundance at the recently closed Argyle mine in Australia. However, the reasons behind the high concentration of pink diamonds at this particular location have long remained a mystery.

In a study published in the journal Nature Communications, Australian researchers have revealed that the pink diamonds found at Argyle were brought to the Earth’s surface over 1.3 billion years ago. The diamonds were formed through a combination of three key ingredients. The first is carbon, which must be deeply buried within the Earth, below 150km. The second ingredient is a specific amount of pressure that causes the otherwise clear diamonds to turn pink. Too little pressure results in brown diamonds, which are less valuable.

The missing ingredient, as discovered by the researchers, is the volcanic event that brought the diamonds to the surface, making them accessible to humans. By analyzing tiny crystals in a rock sample from the Argyle mine, the scientists were able to determine the age of the diamonds and establish a more accurate timeline. They found that the diamonds were forced upward during the breakup of the world’s first supercontinent, known as Nuna or Columbia, 1.3 billion years ago.

This groundbreaking research has important implications for future diamond searches. It is now known that pink diamonds can be found near the edges of continents, in old mountain belts that mark the breakup of ancient supercontinents. Possible locations for future discoveries include Canada, Russia, southern Africa, and Australia.

While the closure of the Argyle mine has contributed to the scarcity of pink diamonds, their value is expected to continue to rise. The newfound understanding of their formation process could help guide future efforts to find these rare gemstones, although it is unlikely to be an easy or quick process.

In conclusion, the discovery of the “missing ingredient” for pink diamonds opens up new possibilities for locating these prized gemstones. Scientists now have a clearer understanding of the conditions necessary for their formation, which could aid in future searches for pink diamonds in other regions of the world.

ソース：
– ネイチャーコミュニケーションズ
– Curtin University
– アデレード大学

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

アメリカ大陸の数百万人が壮大な金環日食を目撃

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船、ユタ砂漠への着陸に向けて小惑星サンプルカプセルを放出へ

23月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

目的のある行動の起源: 幼児研究からの洞察

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

アメリカ大陸の数百万人が壮大な金環日食を目撃

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船、ユタ砂漠への着陸に向けて小惑星サンプルカプセルを放出へ

23月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

目的のある行動の起源: 幼児研究からの洞察

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

OSIRIS-REx ミッション: 異星人の岩石標本を地球に持ち帰る

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント