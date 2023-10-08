都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

カイパーベルト：これまで考えられていたよりも深い謎

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月8日、2023年
カイパーベルト：これまで考えられていたよりも深い謎

The Kuiper Belt, a ring of icy objects and dwarf planets encircling our solar system, is proving to be a greater enigma than scientists initially believed. Recent research has uncovered evidence of a dozen large objects lying beyond the outermost edge of the belt, suggesting that its boundaries extend much farther than previously estimated. While the current understanding is that the Kuiper Belt reaches approximately 50 astronomical units (AU) from the center of the solar system, this new study posits the presence of objects even beyond 60 AU.

One possible explanation for these “puzzling” objects is the existence of a second belt located beyond the Kuiper Belt. This hypothetical belt would reside in the relatively unexplored region of our distant solar system. The discovery of these objects was made possible by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft, launched in 2006, which provided valuable data on the composition of the Kuiper Belt during its mission to Pluto.

Despite being over 57 AU from the Sun, New Horizons continues to detect dust particles, indicating ongoing collisions between nearby objects. This suggests that there may be a significant amount of undetected material in the Kuiper Belt. By analyzing hundreds of images taken by the Subaru Telescope, researchers were able to identify twelve potential objects beyond the expected limits of the belt.

However, further investigation is needed to confirm these findings. Other telescopes that have surveyed the outer solar system have not observed similar objects beyond the Kuiper Belt. This raises the question of why these objects have remained hidden from view thus far. One possibility is that the dimming of stars detected by the Hubble Space Telescope could be caused by undiscovered Kuiper Belt objects passing in front of them.

The mysteries of the Kuiper Belt continue to perplex astronomers, and the discovery of these objects further deepens our understanding of this elusive region. Further exploration and observation are required to determine the true extent and composition of this distant territory.

ソース：
– Science: “Study suggests mysterious Kuiper Belt is even deeper than we thought”
– NASA: New Horizons mission
– University of Washington: Department of Astronomy
– University of California, Los Angeles: Department of Physics and Astronomy

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

イーロン・マスク氏、XNUMX～XNUMX年以内に火星着陸を計画、宇宙船打ち上げの成功に楽観を表明

10月9日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

ジョン・フィナティを偲んで：アン・ガルダ・シオチャナの変わりゆく世界を垣間見る

10月9日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

ニューメキシコ州の化石化した人類の足跡はアメリカ大陸で人類が存在した最古の証拠となる可能性がある

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

イーロン・マスク氏、XNUMX～XNUMX年以内に火星着陸を計画、宇宙船打ち上げの成功に楽観を表明

10月9日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

ジョン・フィナティを偲んで：アン・ガルダ・シオチャナの変わりゆく世界を垣間見る

10月9日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

ニューメキシコ州の化石化した人類の足跡はアメリカ大陸で人類が存在した最古の証拠となる可能性がある

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

古代の年輪が14,300年前の大規模な太陽嵐を明らかにする

10月9日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント