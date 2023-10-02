都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

新技術により結晶材料内の音波のリアルタイムイメージングが可能に

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月2日、2023年
新技術により結晶材料内の音波のリアルタイムイメージングが可能に

Scientists have developed a new technology that enables real-time imaging of sound waves traveling through crystalline materials. Solid crystalline materials, such as metals, ceramics, and rock, are notoriously difficult to model due to their complex structures and behaviors. Previous methods have allowed scientists to characterize these materials with a resolution as low as 100 nanometers. However, they have been limited in their ability to capture the dynamics of materials occurring over time, usually only able to follow changes in milliseconds to seconds.

The new technology, described in a recent article published in PNAS, involves using highly specialized X-rays and an advanced microscope built at the end of a 3 km long X-ray free-electron laser. This microscope allows researchers to image sound waves traveling through a 1 mm diamond sample in real-time. The team was able to capture snapshots of the sound waves with a temporal resolution as small as a few picoseconds.

According to Professor Henning Friis Poulsen, corresponding author of the study, the new technology provides a non-invasive and faster way to visualize structural processes in crystalline materials. It opens up possibilities for investigating a wide range of ultrafast structural phenomena that were previously beyond the reach of science. This includes studying processes in various materials, such as meta-materials, photonic crystals, thermoelectric materials, and even soft materials like perylene and hybrid perovskites.

The ability to visualize and understand the dynamics of sound waves in crystalline materials has implications for solid-state physics, materials science, and geoscience. It may also contribute to testing seismological models of sound propagation in planetary materials. The results of this study are expected to inspire new research and advancements in the field.

ソース：
– PNAS: Real-time imaging of acoustic waves in bulk materials with X-ray microscopy

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

北京が将来の月探査と研究基地を計画する中、中国の月探査が前進

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

Athena: ニューサウスウェールズ州の山火事と戦う AI を活用した火災モデリング システム

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船が歴史的な小惑星サンプルを地球に帰還

10月4日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

北京が将来の月探査と研究基地を計画する中、中国の月探査が前進

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

Athena: ニューサウスウェールズ州の山火事と戦う AI を活用した火災モデリング システム

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船が歴史的な小惑星サンプルを地球に帰還

10月4日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NGC 4654 の素晴らしい画像: おとめ座銀河団の中間渦巻銀河

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント