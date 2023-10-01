都市生活

スーパーボルトの理解における画期的な進歩: 地球最強の稲妻

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月1日、2023年
スーパーボルトの理解における画期的な進歩: 地球最強の稲妻

Scientists have made a significant breakthrough in understanding the occurrence of superbolts, which are the most powerful lightning strikes on Earth. Although they make up less than 1% of total lightning, superbolts are a force to be reckoned with when they do strike. They are approximately 1,000 times stronger than the average lightning strike, causing significant damage to infrastructure and ships.

The study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, reveals that superbolts are more likely to strike when a storm cloud’s electrical charging zone is closer to the land or ocean’s surface. This proximity creates superbolt “hotspots” above certain oceans and tall mountains. This finding provides the first explanation for the formation and distribution of superbolts worldwide.

Lead author Avichay Efraim, a physicist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, described superbolts as a magnificent phenomenon. Previous studies have found that superbolts tend to cluster over specific regions, such as the Northeast Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Altiplano in Peru and Bolivia.

To determine the causes of this clustering, the researchers analyzed lightning data and various environmental factors associated with storms, including land and water surface height, charging zone height, cloud top and base temperatures, and aerosol concentrations. Contrary to previous studies, the presence of aerosols did not have a significant effect on superbolt strength.

Instead, the researchers found that shorter gaps between the charging zone and the land or water surface led to more energized lightning. When the charging zone is closer to the surface, there is less electrical resistance and a higher current, resulting in stronger lightning bolts. This correlation was observed consistently in the three regions that experience the most superbolts.

This breakthrough provides valuable insights into the formation of superbolts and highlights the importance of proximity between the charging zone and the surface. Further research in this area could help in developing improved lightning protection systems and mitigating the damage caused by these intense lightning strikes.

ソース：
– Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres: [source]
– IANS: [source]

