都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

新しい研究で隠れ大陸ジーランディアの広大な火山地帯が明らかに

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月8日、2023年
新しい研究で隠れ大陸ジーランディアの広大な火山地帯が明らかに

Kiwi scientists have published a groundbreaking study in the scientific journal Tectonics, unveiling new insights into the recently recognized eighth continent, Zealandia. The study maps Zealandia – approximately the size of New Zealand – for the first time, including its submarine edges. The continent has been hidden beneath the ocean, with only a small portion above sea level in the form of New Zealand. Zealandia is considered the world’s youngest, smallest, and thinnest continent and has remained largely invisible to us. However, if the oceans were drained, it would span approximately five million square kilometers in the South Pacific.

Zealandia, which is composed of a hidden mass beneath the waves, once stood above the sea level millions of years ago. Dinosaurs roamed its low-lying landscape, and its presence has been hinted at in scientific papers for more than a century. However, it was not until 2017 that a groundbreaking study led by GNS Science made Zealandia a recognized continent. Now, six years later, scientists have mapped the geology of Zealandia’s northern portion, revealing a massive volcanic region that erupted between 100 and 60 million years ago along the edge of the Gondwana supercontinent.

Previously, the role of magma in the breakup of Gondwana was underestimated, according to the study. The volcanic region found on Zealandia covers an area of 250,000 square kilometers, approximately the size of New Zealand itself. The study also uncovered Zealandia’s ancient 250 million-year-old “backbone,” known as the Median Batholith, which extends 4,000 kilometers to New Caledonia. The study sheds new light on Zealandia’s geological events that shaped the continent but also highlights that there is still much to explore and discover in terms of its physical boundaries and composition.

ソース：
[出典1]
[出典2]

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

オンライン プライバシーにおける Cookie の重要性を理解する

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

高リスク地域における環境センサーの脆弱性

10月11日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

NASAのプシュケ宇宙船の打ち上げが悪天候のため遅れる可能性がある

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

オンライン プライバシーにおける Cookie の重要性を理解する

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

高リスク地域における環境センサーの脆弱性

10月11日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASAのプシュケ宇宙船の打ち上げが悪天候のため遅れる可能性がある

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

NASA、地球近傍小惑星2023 TF4を発見

10月11日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント