Byガブリエル・ボータ

21月2023日、XNUMX年
世界最古の人造建造物の発見が初期の人類テクノロジーに新たな光を当てる

British and African archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery in southern Africa – evidence of the world’s oldest human-built structure. This impressive structure, constructed by an extinct species of humans over half a million years ago, was found in northern Zambia in waterlogged ground. The structure, made of worked timber, is believed to have served as an elevated trackway or platform across marshland or within a wetland area.

This newly unearthed structure is at least twice as old as any other known human-made structure. Its discovery is expected to revolutionize the archaeological understanding of early human technology and cognitive abilities. It suggests that early humans had sophisticated skills in engineering and carpentry much earlier than previously thought.

The human-built trackway or platform is just a small part of a larger prehistoric human settlement along the southern bank of the Kalambo River. This location is in close proximity to the remarkable natural wonders of a 235-meter high waterfall and a 300-meter deep canyon. The unique local topography, which includes marshland, lakes, and riverine woodland, likely attracted early human hunter-gatherers to the area.

Archaeologists have also uncovered stone tools used for cutting, chopping, and scraping, as well as a possible hearth for cooking. The prehistoric humans who lived in this area were members of the extinct Homo heidelbergensis species, which thrived between 600,000 and 300,000 years ago. Homo heidelbergensis had already colonized Africa, western Asia, and Europe at that time but eventually became extinct, possibly due to competition from more advanced human species like Homo sapiens and Neanderthals.

The Deep Roots of Humanity research project, a collaboration between the UK, Belgium, and Zambia, led the archaeological investigations over the past four years. Luminescence dating techniques were used to determine the age of the structure and other findings. According to Professor Larry Barham, the project director, this discovery will challenge existing perceptions of extinct human species and provide new insights into human evolution.

ソース：
– Nature, Volume/Issue: Vol. 582, Issue 7812, Pages 468-471 (2020)
– Deep Roots of Humanity research project and University of Liverpool

定義：
– Elevated trackway: A raised pathway, often built as a means of crossing difficult terrain such as marshland or wetlands.
– Prehistoric: Referring to a period before recorded history, typically the time before the development of written language and the invention of writing systems.
– Luminescence dating: A method used to determine the age of minerals or artifacts by measuring the accumulated radiation over time.

By ガブリエル・ボータ

