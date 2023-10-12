都市生活

マイクロスイマーの燃費を計算するために開発された定理

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月12日、2023年
Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization have developed a new theorem that enables the calculation of the minimal energy required for propulsion in microswimmers, such as bacteria or artificially fabricated objects. The theorem allows for a better understanding of the mechanisms behind self-propulsion, which is crucial for designing efficient microswimmers for practical applications.

Traditional models have often treated microswimmers as being pulled or dragged along by external forces. However, the new approach focuses on the energy required for self-propulsion. This development enables the solving of optimization problems without the need for computational tools.

The results of the theorem can also be used to determine the most efficient shape for microswimmers. Surprisingly, the resulting shapes bear similarities to those found in nature. This finding suggests that nature has already optimized the shapes for efficient movement.

The newly proposed model also elucidates the difference in entropy production between actively self-propelled microswimmers and externally driven particles. Entropic effects play a crucial role in the movement of particles on the microscopic scale. The research has implications for various fields including microfluidics, biophysics, and material science.

Microswimmers have the potential to transport particles and molecules to targeted areas, making them valuable for applications such as drug delivery. Understanding the principles of movement in microswimmers opens up possibilities for innovation and practical applications in various fields.

Overall, the developed theorem provides a valuable tool for calculating the fuel economy of microswimmers and optimizing their design for efficient propulsion.

ソース：
– Abdallah Daddi-Moussa-Ider et al, “Minimum entropy production by microswimmers with internal dissipation,” Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41280-z
– Max Planck Society, “Scientists develop theorem to calculate fuel economy of a microswimmer,” Phys.org (2023).

