金属水素：材料科学における有望なフロンティア

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月16日、2023年
金属水素：材料科学における有望なフロンティア

For decades, scientists have been intrigued by the concept of metallic hydrogen, a unique form of hydrogen that exhibits metallic properties. This exotic substance is believed to exist under high pressures, and it has been observed in the cores of planets like Jupiter. However, synthesizing metallic hydrogen in a laboratory setting has proven to be a formidable challenge.

In 1935, physicists Eugene Wigner and Hillard Bell Huntington proposed that metallic hydrogen could be achieved at a pressure of 25 gigapascals (GPa). Recent research, however, indicates that the actual pressure required surpasses this original estimate.

Various research groups have claimed to have successfully created metallic hydrogen in the past, but their findings were later attributed to measurement errors or flawed calibration techniques. Despite these setbacks, scientists have made significant advancements using a method called the diamond anvil cell. This technique involves compressing hydrogen between two diamonds to reach extreme pressures.

As the pressure increases, hydrogen molecules undergo a phase transition into a solid state. At even higher pressures, the molecules start to separate, resulting in the formation of a pure alkali metal with a single valence electron. Researchers have recently observed the closure of the “band gap,” which indicates the transition to a metallic state.

If solid metallic hydrogen becomes attainable, it could exhibit extraordinary properties such as being a liquid metal and a superconductor. However, the technological obstacles in creating pure metallic hydrogen have prompted scientists to explore the potential of hydrides, which are combinations of metals and hydrogen, for achieving superconductivity at lower pressures.

Although it may take time before metallic hydrogen finds practical applications in industries, ongoing research in this field offers promising prospects for the development of novel superconductors and advanced technologies.

Sources: The Journal of Chemical Physics, Science, Nature Physics

