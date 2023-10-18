都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

科学者が進化を拡張する新しい自然法則を提案

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月18日、2023年
科学者が進化を拡張する新しい自然法則を提案

Scientists and philosophers have proposed a sweeping new law of nature that goes beyond Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. In their new law, they argue that the principles of evolution apply not only to biological species but also to various other phenomena at different scales.

Darwin’s theory, outlined in his 1859 book “On the Origin of Species,” revolutionized scientific thought by presenting the idea that species change over time through the acquisition of advantageous traits. Now, 164 years later, a group of nine experts proposes that Darwin’s theory is just one manifestation of a broader phenomenon that spans from atoms to planets and beyond.

This new law of nature encompasses biological evolution but also includes phenomena at the atomic, mineral, planetary, and stellar levels. It suggests that the basic principles of evolution, such as adaptation, selection, and variation, are universal and apply to all systems across scales.

The scientists and philosophers behind this proposal believe that their new law could have profound implications for understanding the natural world. By recognizing the broader applicability of evolution, they seek to provide a unified framework for studying various complex systems, from the way elements interact to the formation of celestial bodies.

This proposal builds on Darwin’s groundbreaking work, expanding it to encompass a much wider range of phenomena. It underscores the interconnectedness of the natural world and highlights the similarities in the processes that govern different systems.

With this new law, scientists hope to unlock new insights into the fundamental workings of nature, paving the way for advancements in various scientific disciplines and potentially leading to practical applications in fields such as medicine, technology, and environmental conservation.

ソース：
– “On the Origin of Species” by Charles Darwin
– Various scientific articles and research papers on evolution and related topics.

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

アラン・スターン博士、ヴァージン・ギャラクティック宇宙ミッションに搭乗

10月19日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

火星の混沌とし​​た地形で堆積平原が発見され、古代の帯水層への手がかりが得られる

10月19日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

生分解性プラスチックは水生生物を保護する解決策にはならない可能性がある

10月19日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

アラン・スターン博士、ヴァージン・ギャラクティック宇宙ミッションに搭乗

10月19日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

火星の混沌とし​​た地形で堆積平原が発見され、古代の帯水層への手がかりが得られる

10月19日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

生分解性プラスチックは水生生物を保護する解決策にはならない可能性がある

10月19日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

研究者らが免疫応答活性化の分子メカニズムを発見

10月19日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント