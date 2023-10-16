都市生活

金環日食がアメリカ全土の群衆を魅了

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月16日、2023年
On Saturday, thousands of people in the Americas became spectators to a rare astronomical event – an annular solar eclipse. This phenomenon occurs when the moon moves between the Earth and the sun, creating the extraordinary sight of a “ring of fire” in the sky. Observers were left in awe as they witnessed this stunning event unfold.

Oscar Lopez, 26, traveled all the way from Mexico City to Campeche, Mexico to catch a glimpse of the eclipse. He expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “It’s one of those things you can’t miss. It’s amazing. We’re really lucky as human beings to be able to experience these things.”

An annular solar eclipse is different from a total solar eclipse, where the moon completely covers the sun, leaving only the corona visible. In an annular eclipse, the moon is slightly farther away from the Earth, causing it to appear smaller. As a result, when it moves in front of the sun, it creates a “ring of fire” effect, as the sun’s outer edge is still visible.

This event attracted not only casual observers but also astronomers and photographers, who aimed to capture the magical moment on camera. Many people used specialized solar filters and safety glasses to protect their eyes while viewing the eclipse, as direct exposure to the sun’s rays can cause damage to the eyes.

Annular solar eclipses are relatively rare occurrences, happening only a few times a year at most. The next annular eclipse visible from the Americas is expected to take place in June 2022. Until then, those lucky enough to witness the recent eclipse have been left with memories of this awe-inspiring spectacle.

