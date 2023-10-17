都市生活

深宇宙気候観測所が日食の壮大な写真を撮影

10月17日、2023年
The Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite, a joint effort by NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the U.S. Air Force, recently captured a remarkable photograph of the “ring of fire” solar eclipse that took place on October 14, 2023. This eclipse mesmerized millions of skywatchers across the Americas, and DSCOVR’s unique perspective from nearly 1 million miles away provided a breathtaking view.

The image taken by DSCOVR shows our planet, with its vibrant blue hues, against the vast blackness of space. However, a sizable portion of North America appears muted due to the moon’s dusky shadow. This satellite’s main mission is to monitor the solar wind and enhance space weather forecasts. Additionally, it utilizes NASA’s Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) to observe Earth and capture stunning events like the recent solar eclipse.

Solar eclipses occur when the moon aligns between Earth and the sun, blocking its disk from our perspective. These alignments are relatively rare, as the moon’s orbit around our planet is tilted by about 5 degrees compared to Earth’s orbit around the sun.

During the recent eclipse, the moon and sun appeared to be approximately the same size in Earth’s sky. However, the moon’s elliptical orbit meant that it was not able to completely cover the sun, resulting in an annular or “ring of fire” eclipse. In this type of eclipse, a bright ring of light surrounds the lunar disk. Those fortunate enough to be within the path of annularity, which was 130 miles wide, witnessed this magnificent phenomenon.

In addition to DSCOVR, other Earth-orbiting satellites also captured images and videos of the eclipse as the moon’s shadow traversed across the United States from the southeast.

