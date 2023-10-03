都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

シドニー大学の研究者がニューサウスウェールズ州王立協会のフェローに任命

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月3日、2023年
シドニー大学の研究者がニューサウスウェールズ州王立協会のフェローに任命

Three researchers from the University of Sydney have been honored with the appointment as Fellows of the Royal Society of NSW. Professor Ben Colagiuri, Professor Ainsley Newson, and Professor Elaine Sadler have all been recognized for their contributions to their respective fields.

Professor Ben Colagiuri, Head of the School of Psychology, has been acknowledged for his significant research on placebo and nocebo effects. His work in the field of psychology has made a notable impact and led to a better understanding of these phenomena.

Professor Ainsley Newson, a professor of bioethics at Sydney Health Ethics, has been internationally recognized for her work in the field of bioethics, particularly in genomics and reproduction. Her expertise and contributions have made her a distinguished figure in the scientific community.

Professor Elaine Sadler AO, an astrophysicist at the Sydney Institute for Astronomy, has been honored for her outstanding international reputation in the field of galaxy evolution and astrophysics. This recognition adds to her status as a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) Professor Emma Johnston congratulated all three researchers for their well-deserved accolade. She commends their commitment to excellence in research and acknowledges the pride that the University community feels towards them.

The Royal Society of NSW, founded in 1821, is one of Australia’s oldest scientific and cultural institutions. It serves as a platform for fostering scientific knowledge, promoting intellectual exchange, and recognizing outstanding contributions to various fields.

This appointment as Fellows of the Royal Society of NSW not only highlights the accomplishments of Professors Colagiuri, Newson, and Sadler, but also brings recognition to the University of Sydney as a leading institution for scientific research and discovery.

ソース：
– University of Sydney – https://www.sydney.edu.au/news-opinion/news/2021/06/10/fellows-of-the-royal-society-of-nsw.html

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

北京が将来の月探査と研究基地を計画する中、中国の月探査が前進

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

Athena: ニューサウスウェールズ州の山火事と戦う AI を活用した火災モデリング システム

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船が歴史的な小惑星サンプルを地球に帰還

10月4日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

北京が将来の月探査と研究基地を計画する中、中国の月探査が前進

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

Athena: ニューサウスウェールズ州の山火事と戦う AI を活用した火災モデリング システム

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船が歴史的な小惑星サンプルを地球に帰還

10月4日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NGC 4654 の素晴らしい画像: おとめ座銀河団の中間渦巻銀河

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント