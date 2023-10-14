A rare and breathtaking astronomical event known as the “ring of fire” eclipse occurred on Saturday, spanning across the Americas from Oregon to Brazil. This annular solar eclipse, unlike a total solar eclipse, happens when the moon does not completely cover the sun, leaving a bright, blazing border. It attracted small towns and cities along its path, bringing a mix of excitement, weather concerns, and expectations of overwhelmed visitors.

The path of the eclipse spanned from Oregon to Brazil, passing through several states in the United States, including Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas. Part of California, Arizona, and Colorado also experienced the eclipse, while the rest of the Western Hemisphere witnessed a partial eclipse. However, clear skies were crucial for optimal viewing, and some regions along the path faced the possibility of cloudy weather.

To adapt to potential rain, the town of Reedsport in Oregon moved its eclipse festival indoors. Nevertheless, they remained hopeful of catching a glimpse of the celestial event. In contrast, Baker, Nevada, a tiny town with a population of around 100, embraced the eclipse with enthusiasm, organizing activities such as a drum circle and dance party for visitors who had booked accommodations a year in advance.

Albuquerque in New Mexico provided a unique experience for spectators attending the city’s annual air balloon fiesta. The event coincided with the eclipse, allowing attendees to witness colorful hot air balloons taking off in the early morning before the skies dimmed briefly. Similarly, in Colombia’s Tatacoa desert, astronomers assisted visually impaired individuals in experiencing the eclipse through raised maps and temperature changes. Meanwhile, at the Cancun Planetarium, young visitors constructed box projectors to view the ring of fire safely.

Interestingly, the ancient Maya referred to eclipses as “broken sun.” Researchers suggest that the Maya may have used dark volcanic glass to protect their eyes during these celestial events. As towns and national parks prepared for the influx of visitors, officials in Oregon’s Klamath County advised residents to stock up on supplies, aware of potential traffic congestion. Brazil’s Pedra da Boca state park, known for climbing and rappelling activities, anticipated large crowds.

The entire duration of the eclipse, from the moment the moon starts to obscure the sun until it returns to normal, varies between 2 1/2 to three hours at any given location. The ring of fire phase, where the sun forms a fiery ring, lasts approximately three to five minutes, depending on the observer’s location. Looking ahead, a total solar eclipse is scheduled for April, which will traverse the United States in the opposite direction, starting in Mexico and ending in eastern Canada.

In conclusion, the “ring of fire” eclipse captivated onlookers across the Americas, drawing attention to its unique spectacle of celestial alignment. From small towns preparing for a surge of visitors to astronomers assisting the visually impaired, the eclipse provided a memorable experience for many. As the world awaits the next astronomical marvel, it’s a reminder of the beauty and wonder our universe has to offer.

ソース：

– AP通信