都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

14月XNUMX日に空を彩る珍しい「リング・オブ・ファイア」日食

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月9日、2023年
14月XNUMX日に空を彩る珍しい「リング・オブ・ファイア」日食

The world will witness a rare celestial event on October 14, as a ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse appears in the sky. During this phenomenon, the Moon will pass in front of the Sun, creating a remarkable ring or annulus effect. This spectacular sight will be visible in parts of Europe and the Americas, but unfortunately, it will not be visible in the Indian subcontinent.

The solar eclipse is expected to start at 11:29 PM (IST) on October 14 and conclude at 11:37 PM (IST). However, while Indians may miss out on seeing this breathtaking event in person, they have the option to watch it online. NASA will be broadcasting the eclipse on its official YouTube channel, providing a live viewing opportunity for enthusiasts worldwide.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth, passing between the Sun and our planet. This positioning results in a ring of sunlight, often referred to as the ‘ring of fire’. It is important to note that an annular eclipse is different from a total solar eclipse, where the Moon appears as large as the Sun due to its closer proximity to Earth.

The path of the annular eclipse will traverse from the coast of Oregon to the Texas Gulf Coast. Observers in several US states, including Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, and parts of California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona, will have the opportunity to view this celestial event if weather conditions permit. The eclipse will then continue its journey over Mexico, Central America, and South America before concluding in the Atlantic Ocean at sunset.

It is crucial to take precautions while viewing the solar eclipse. Looking directly at the Sun during an annular solar eclipse without specialized eye protection can cause permanent damage to the eyes. The use of eclipse glasses with the ISO reference number 12312-2 is essential to safeguard your eyes. It is also advised to avoid using cameras, telescopes, binoculars, or optical devices to view the Sun without appropriate filters. Alternatively, a pinhole projector can be used as a safe alternative to witness this spectacular astronomical event.

ソース：
– NASA
- ナショナル・ジオグラフィック

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

オンライン プライバシーにおける Cookie の重要性を理解する

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

高リスク地域における環境センサーの脆弱性

10月11日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

NASAのプシュケ宇宙船の打ち上げが悪天候のため遅れる可能性がある

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

オンライン プライバシーにおける Cookie の重要性を理解する

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

高リスク地域における環境センサーの脆弱性

10月11日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASAのプシュケ宇宙船の打ち上げが悪天候のため遅れる可能性がある

10月11日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

NASA、地球近傍小惑星2023 TF4を発見

10月11日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント