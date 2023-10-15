都市生活

科学

壮大な「リング・オブ・ファイア」日食が南北アメリカ中の観衆を喜ばせる

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月15日、2023年
Millions of people across the Americas were treated to a rare “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun. The moon moved into place, blocking out all but a brilliant circle of the sun’s outer edge. Excited crowds gathered along the narrow path of the eclipse, with some using box projectors, telescopes, and special glasses to watch the spectacle. Children whistled with excitement, while adults raised their arms in awe. Vendors selling plants observed the dance between the moon and the sun and enjoyed unique shadows cast by the shifting sunlight. People experienced changing temperatures and a sense of heaviness as the Earth rotated. For ancient Maya astronomers, who may have used dark volcanic glass to protect their eyes, eclipses were referred to as “broken sun.”

Unlike a total solar eclipse, a ring of fire eclipse does not completely cover the sun. A bright, blazing border remains visible as the moon lines up between Earth and the sun. The eclipse lasted 2 1/2 to 3 hours in total, with the ring of fire portion lasting from 3 to 5 minutes, depending on the location. The eclipse path crossed several countries, including the United States, Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. NASA and other groups livestreamed the event for those who could not witness it in person.

Enthusiasts traveled to remote corners of the United States, such as Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah, to get the best view possible. The eclipse coincided with an international balloon fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, providing a double treat for spectators. People expressed a sense of unity and awe while watching the eclipse, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The eclipse brought excitement to small towns and cities along its path, though some had concerns about the weather and the influx of visitors. Despite intermittent cloud cover, people in Eugene, Oregon, and southern Colombia still marveled at the phenomenon. Colombia’s Science Minister highlighted the importance of inspiring children with moments like this to promote science as a lifelong pursuit.

