APEP ミッション: 電離層に対する日食の影響を理解する

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月5日、2023年
Scientists from the Atmospheric Perturbations around the Eclipse Path (APEP) mission, led by Aroh Barjatya, are set to study the impact of solar eclipses on the upper atmosphere. During an annular solar eclipse on October 14, observers will witness the sun dimming to only 10% of its normal brightness, resulting in a “ring of fire” effect as the moon covers the sun. At an altitude of 50 miles and above, the ionosphere, a layer in the atmosphere where UV rays separate electrons from atoms to form ions and electrons, becomes electrified.

The constant energy from the sun prevents these particles from recombining throughout the day. However, during a solar eclipse, when the sunlight rapidly diminishes and then reappears, the temperature and density of the ionosphere experience sharp fluctuations, causing waves to propagate through it. This phenomenon is likened to a motorboat passing through a pond, creating ripples that propagate outward.

To gain a better understanding of these effects, the APEP team plans to launch three rockets in succession: one before the peak of the eclipse, one during the peak, and one after the eclipse. These rockets will carry scientific instruments to measure changes in electric and magnetic fields, density, and temperature. If successful, these measurements will be the first simultaneous observations taken from multiple locations in the ionosphere during a solar eclipse.

In addition to the rocket measurements, ground-based observations will collect data on ionospheric density and neutral wind measurements. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Haystack Observatory will utilize radar to measure perturbations in the ionosphere farther away from the path of the eclipse. Furthermore, a team from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University will deploy high-altitude weather balloons every 20 minutes to measure weather changes as the eclipse progresses.

The APEP rockets will initially launch in New Mexico and will later be relaunched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on April 8, 2024, coinciding with a total solar eclipse traversing the United States from Texas to Maine.

