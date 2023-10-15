都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

逆pH依存性蛍光タンパク質:界面プロトンダイナミクスのリアルタイム可視化ツール

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月15日、2023年
逆pH依存性蛍光タンパク質:界面プロトンダイナミクスのリアルタイム可視化ツール

Reverse pH-dependent fluorescent proteins are a unique type of fluorescent protein in which the protonation state of the chromophore depends inversely on pH. This means that at high pH, the chromophore is protonated, while at low pH, it is deprotonated. This reverse pH dependence is maintained even when the proteins are immobilized at the interface between solution and metal. However, their responses to the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) at the interface are not reversed.

In a study, researchers used this unique aspect of reverse pH-dependent fluorescent proteins to perform scanning-less, real-time visualization of interfacial proton dynamics during HER. They used a red fluorescence protein called dKeima, which exhibits reverse pH dependency. By using dKeima, the researchers were able to discriminate the HER-driven deprotonation effect from the solution pH effect.

The researchers found that the proton depletion pattern depended on the electrode configuration in composite structures with a catalyst. They also observed propagations of optical signals, which seemed to reflect long-range proton hopping confined to the metal-solution interface. This suggests that reverse pH-dependent fluorescent proteins can be used as a tool for spatiotemporal analysis of interfacial proton dynamics.

This research is expected to contribute to a better understanding of the HER process and ultimately to the safe and efficient production of molecular hydrogen.

Source: No specific source was provided.

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

酸素レベルの倍増が生物に及ぼす影響: 興味深いシナリオ

10月17日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

Doerr School of Sustainability が Mineral-X を開始: 鉱業をクリーン エネルギーに向けて推進

10月17日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

パンゲア・ウルティマの形成は極端な気温をもたらし、哺乳類の生存を脅かす可能性がある

10月17日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

酸素レベルの倍増が生物に及ぼす影響: 興味深いシナリオ

10月17日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

Doerr School of Sustainability が Mineral-X を開始: 鉱業をクリーン エネルギーに向けて推進

10月17日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

パンゲア・ウルティマの形成は極端な気温をもたらし、哺乳類の生存を脅かす可能性がある

10月17日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

機能的情報の増加の法則: 進化に関する普遍的な視点

10月17日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント