トラック搭載減衰器の進化: 衝突試験から安全性の向上まで

Truck-mounted attenuators (TMAs) have become a familiar sight on highways, providing a vital layer of protection for workers in construction zones. While these devices are commonplace today, their origins can be traced back to the early 1980s when the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) embarked on an ambitious crash testing project to refine TMA designs.

Originally considered a novel concept, TMAs are large boxes attached to the rear frames of trucks. Their purpose is to absorb the impact of a collision and mitigate the force exerted on both the vehicle and the workers within the construction zone. In 1982, Caltrans produced a film documenting their crash tests, which culminated in the development of effective TMA designs.

Caltrans’s crash tests involved 18 different cars of various makes and models, as well as an abused dump truck. The initial crashes without the attenuator demonstrated the devastating consequences, particularly for cars from the 1970s. One crash test dummy, creatively named “Willie Makeit,” also joined in the experiments.

Instead of relying on commercial TMA units, Caltrans tested their own designs based on a material called Hexcell, an aluminum honeycomb. Remarkably, the aluminum in Hexcell is only 7/10,000ths of an inch thick – equivalent to the thickness of standard kitchen aluminum foil. Despite its thinness, the Hexcell-based attenuators exhibited exceptional performance during the tests.

Caltrans experimented with various designs, ultimately settling on an arrangement of increasingly larger blocks of Hexcell to gently decelerate the incoming vehicle. They subjected each design to rigorous testing using both large and small car models. The tests were conducted on a stretch of asphalt without the need for an elaborate crash lab, showcasing a hands-on, do-it-yourself approach.

Through these crash tests, Caltrans demonstrated the effectiveness of TMAs in enhancing worker safety. The impact velocities were carefully controlled, with successful tests ensuring speeds below 27 mph (43 km/h) – equivalent to jumping off a three-story building. This commitment to safety and innovation contributed to significant advancements in motor vehicle accident survivability since the 1980s.

Today, TMAs continue to evolve, incorporating additional features and technologies to enhance safety for both workers and motorists. Thanks to the dedication of organizations like Caltrans, construction zones are now better equipped to protect those on the road and push back against the unforgiving laws of physics.

よくある質問（FAQ）

1. What is a truck-mounted attenuator (TMA)?

A TMA is a device attached to the rear of a truck in highway work zones. Its purpose is to absorb the impact of a collision and protect both the vehicle and the workers within the construction zone.

2. How do truck-mounted attenuators work?

TMAs typically consist of large boxes attached to the truck’s rear frame. They are designed to slow down and cushion the impact of a vehicle colliding into them, minimizing the force exerted on both vehicles involved.

3. What material is used in truck-mounted attenuators?

One common material used in TMAs is Hexcell, an aluminum honeycomb. This material is incredibly thin, approximately 7/10,000ths of an inch thick.

4. How are truck-mounted attenuators crash-tested?

Crash tests involve simulating collisions to assess and refine TMA designs. Crash test dummies, various car models, and other measuring equipment are used to evaluate the performance of the attenuators under different scenarios and impact velocities.

5. How have truck-mounted attenuators improved safety?

Truck-mounted attenuators have significantly enhanced safety in construction zones by absorbing collision impacts and reducing the force exerted on vehicles and workers. Their evolution and advancements in design have contributed to improved survivability in motor vehicle accidents.