核時計: 極めて高精度な計時への一歩

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月17日、2023年
An international team of physicists has made progress in developing an extremely accurate clock based on a nuclear transition. The team, led by Yuri Shvyd’ko at Argonne National Laboratory in the US, successfully achieved the resonant excitation of a nuclear transition in scandium-45. This transition has the potential to create a nuclear clock with much higher accuracy than current atomic clocks.

Clocks rely on an oscillator that produces a steady frequency. For atomic clocks, the frequency of microwave radiation emitted from caesium atoms is used. However, nuclear transitions offer the possibility of even more accurate clocks. Nuclei are more stable and compact than atoms, making nuclear clocks less susceptible to noise and interference.

One of the challenges in creating nuclear clocks is producing coherent radiation resonant with a nuclear transition. With the advancement of X-ray free-electron lasers (XFELs), Shvyd’ko states that direct photon excitation for nuclear clock oscillators is now possible. The team focused on the 12.4 keV transition in scandium-45, which has an extremely narrow bandwidth. Only a small portion of X-rays can resonantly excite the nuclei, while off-resonance X-rays create significant detector noise.

To address this issue, the team conducted experiments at the European XFEL facility in Germany. They fired X-ray pulses at a foil target of scandium-45 and then quickly removed the target to measure the resonant excitation signal. By scanning the frequency of the incident light pulses, they were able to detect the exact frequency at which the resonance occurs.

The results showed that the energy of the transition could be measured with an uncertainty two orders of magnitude smaller than the previous best value. If further improvements can be made, nuclear clocks could be accurate within 1 second every 300 billion years. This technology has exciting implications for ultrahigh-precision spectroscopy, nuclear clock technology, and extreme metrology.

出典: Nature (URL は提供されていません)

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

