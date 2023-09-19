新しい発見により、ピンクダイヤモンドを見つける手がかりが明らかになりました

A new study by researchers at Curtin University in Australia has identified a third ingredient necessary for the formation of pink diamonds at the Earth’s surface. The study focused on diamond-rich rocks from Western Australia’s Argyle volcanoes, using laser beams to analyze their composition. The findings suggest that in addition to carbon and forces from colliding tectonic plates, the presence of pink diamonds requires continents that were stretched during continental break-up hundreds of millions of years ago.

The discovery of this missing ingredient could have significant implications for the global search for new pink diamond deposits. Lead researcher Dr. Hugo Olierook explained that when land masses stretch, gaps are created in the Earth’s crust, allowing diamond-carrying magma to rise to the surface. The Argyle region, where the study took place, was formed as a result of an ancient supercontinent breaking apart.

Dr. Olierook further explained that the collision of land masses creates a damaged area or “scar” that will never fully heal, and it is within these scarred regions that pink diamonds can be found. He mentioned that as long as deep carbon, continental collision, and stretching are present, it may be possible to discover new sources of pink diamonds.

Despite this exciting discovery, locating new deposits of pink diamonds will not be without challenges. Most diamond deposits have historically been found in the middle of ancient continents, where host volcanoes are exposed at the surface. The Argyle region, on the other hand, is situated at the suture of two ancient continents, which are often covered by sand and soil. This means that there is a possibility of undiscovered pink diamond-bearing volcanoes, including within Australia.

The research, which has been published in the Nature Communications journal, not only sheds light on the geological processes behind the formation of pink diamonds but also provides valuable insights for the diamond industry. Pink diamonds are rare and highly coveted gems, with the Argyle volcano having produced over 90% of the world’s supply. Understanding the conditions required for their formation can guide future exploration efforts and potentially lead to the discovery of new sources of these precious stones.

