都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

オーストラリアとカナダのチームが鉱山廃棄物を耕作可能な土壌に変える

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月4日、2023年
オーストラリアとカナダのチームが鉱山廃棄物を耕作可能な土壌に変える

An Australian-Canadian science and engineering team has found a way to convert mine waste, known as tailings, into arable soil that can be used for agriculture. Tailings are the leftover mineral waste after extracting useful metals from mined material. They are typically toxic and unusable for any other purposes due to the presence of heavy metals. As a result, tailings are stored in facilities to prevent pollution.

Seeking to save billions of dollars in storage fees and eliminate the risk of disasters associated with these facilities, researchers from the universities of Queensland and Saskatchewan aimed to transform lifeless tailings into healthy soil by reintroducing microbial life. Tailings lack the necessary properties for plant growth, as roots and water cannot penetrate them, and the presence of salts and metals can kill plants and soil microbes. Natural weathering processes can take thousands of years to transform tailings into soil.

To speed up this transformation process, the team used the Canadian Light Source (CLS), a giant synchrotron that works by accelerating charged particles. By using the CLS’s synchrotron light, the scientists could observe how they could introduce organic-mineral interfaces and rejuvenate the tailings. Their research allowed them to successfully reintroduce soil microbes into the tailings after amending them with plant mulch, resulting in the aggregation of residual organics and minerals into soil particles. This process creates a soil-like medium that supports plant growth.

This method, which can be completed in as little as 12 months, could be employed not only to transform mine waste but also to restore soils damaged by over-farming, excessive fertilizer use, and climate change. With the demand for minerals projected to increase in the coming decades, finding sustainable uses for mine waste is crucial. Furthermore, this discovery may contribute to addressing concerns about the depletion of topsoil worldwide.

(Source: Canadian Light Source, University of Queensland, University of Saskatchewan)

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

オンライン マーケティングにおける Cookie の同意とプライバシーの重要性

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

コズミック・クリフ: 隠された星の誕生を明らかにする

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

パーサヴィアランス・ローバーの次の目的地: ジュラビ・ポイント

10月7日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

オンライン マーケティングにおける Cookie の同意とプライバシーの重要性

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

コズミック・クリフ: 隠された星の誕生を明らかにする

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

パーサヴィアランス・ローバーの次の目的地: ジュラビ・ポイント

10月7日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

ジェームズ・ウェッブ宇宙望遠鏡が初期銀河に関する驚くべき発見を明らかに

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント