パルサー: 宇宙の灯台

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月6日、2023年
Pulsars, often described as “cosmic lighthouses,” are fascinating objects in the universe that emit rotating beams of electromagnetic radiation. These beams act like flashing lights, and when they pass through our solar system, we observe regular intervals of radiation.

Pulsars are a type of highly magnetized, rotating neutron star. Neutron stars are incredibly dense remnants left behind after a supernova explosion. They are roughly 1.4 times the mass of our Sun but compressed into a sphere only about 10 kilometers in diameter.

One of the defining characteristics of a pulsar is its highly magnetic field, which can be billions of times stronger than that of Earth. Additionally, pulsars are known for their rapid rotation. They can spin anywhere from a few milliseconds to several seconds per revolution.

As a pulsar rotates, it emits beams of radiation from its magnetic poles. These beams are not emitted uniformly but instead form a cone shape. If one of these beams points in the direction of our solar system, we perceive periodic flashes of radiation as the pulsar rotates.

The regularity of these flashes is what makes pulsars such valuable cosmic objects. By precisely measuring the timing of these pulses, astronomers can study various aspects of pulsars and the physics of extreme environments. Pulsars have been used to test theories of gravity, study the properties of matter under extreme conditions, and even detect the presence of planets around other stars.

In conclusion, pulsars are like cosmic lighthouses, emitting beams of electromagnetic radiation that result in periodic flashes when they pass through our solar system. These highly magnetic, rapidly rotating neutron stars provide invaluable insights into the nature of the universe and help scientists explore the extreme environments beyond our planet.

