都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

グラフェンの摩擦を動的に調整: 表面制御の画期的な進歩

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

27月2023日、XNUMX年
グラフェンの摩擦を動的に調整: 表面制御の画期的な進歩

A team led by Professor Rosa Espinosa-Marzal from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of friction control. Through their research, they have demonstrated the ability to dynamically tune the friction on a graphene surface using external electric fields. This finding opens up new avenues for controlling friction in micro- and nanoscale devices, potentially reducing energy consumption and improving the performance of various systems.

Friction plays a crucial role in both natural and engineered systems, affecting sliding contacts, material wear, and fluid flow across surfaces. Traditionally, friction has been controlled through passive means such as material selection and surface roughness. However, there is an increasing interest in exploring systems where friction can be dynamically adjusted in real-time.

One promising approach to achieving dynamic friction control is through the use of external electric fields. These fields can modify the properties of lubricants, material surfaces, and their interactions. The researchers highlight the potential of 2D materials, specifically graphene, in this field due to its mechanical strength, chemical stability, and thermal stability.

Graphene, a two-dimensional form of carbon, is known for its exceptional properties and is often referred to as a “wonder material.” Graphene-coated surfaces typically exhibit very low friction. However, the research team has demonstrated that with the application of an electric field, the friction on graphene-coated surfaces can be “turned on,” creating a higher friction state. This state can then be controlled and switched back to a lower friction state without the need for large electrical biases.

The implications of this discovery are significant. It has the potential to reduce energy consumption in nano- and micro-electromechanical systems, while also allowing for dynamic friction control. By mitigating the wear and corrosion associated with direct bias application, this breakthrough offers new possibilities for surface control and system optimization.

This research opens up exciting possibilities for the future of friction control. The ability to dynamically tune friction in situ could revolutionize various industries, from manufacturing to transportation. With further development and refinement, this technology could lead to more efficient and durable systems, benefiting both our everyday lives and the environment.

Source: University of Illinois Grainger College of Engineering (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41375-7)

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

北極の湖におけるメタン循環が気候変動に与える影響を研究が明らかに

30月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

NASAとSpaceXがサイケミッションの打ち上げ日をXNUMX月に設定

30月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

パーソナライズされたオンライン体験のための Cookie 設定管理の重要性

30月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

北極の湖におけるメタン循環が気候変動に与える影響を研究が明らかに

30月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASAとSpaceXがサイケミッションの打ち上げ日をXNUMX月に設定

30月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

パーソナライズされたオンライン体験のための Cookie 設定管理の重要性

30月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASA、学際的な科学のためにニューホライズンズ宇宙船の運用を延長

30月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント