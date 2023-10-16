都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

科学者らがコロンビアのタタコア砂漠で剣歯有袋類の最も完全な骨格を発見

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月16日、2023年
科学者らがコロンビアのタタコア砂漠で剣歯有袋類の最も完全な骨格を発見

Researchers have recently made an exciting and significant discovery in Colombia’s Tatacoa Desert – the most complete skeleton of a saber-toothed marsupial ever found. This finding is expected to provide valuable insights into these enigmatic creatures that lived approximately 13 million years ago.

The saber-toothed marsupial, known as Anachlysictis gracilis, belonged to a group of predatory mammals called sparassodonts, which inhabited South America during the post-dinosaur Cenozoic era. Previously, limited encounters with this species only yielded fragments of a mandible and a few other remains. However, this new discovery fills a significant gap in our understanding of saber-toothed marsupials.

The unearthed skeleton was found in the La Tatacoa desert, which was once a lush tropical rainforest resembling the modern-day Amazon. Dr. Catalina Suarez, who led the analysis of the remains, mentioned that this finding allowed researchers to gain new insights into the characteristics and lifestyle of these extinct predators.

A. gracilis belonged to the Thylacosmilidae family, known for their curved, saber-like canines. Dr. Javier Luque, also involved in the research, confirmed that this Colombian fossil is closely related to Thylacosmilus, which is the most widely recognized saber-tooth marsupial. Thylacosmilidae is a distinct family characterized by its long, curved upper canines and an anterior extension of the jaw resembling a sheath.

By examining the molar teeth and mandible, researchers deduced that A. gracilis was a hypercarnivore weighing approximately 23 kg, similar to a modern lynx. Its diet would have likely consisted of smaller mammals, such as marsupials, rodents, and even primates, that lived in its environment.

Further research will focus on studying other bones from the skeleton to understand its movement, posture, and feeding behavior. The well-preserved fossil now resides in the La Tatacoa Natural History Museum, contributing to the paleontological wealth of the region.

This research showcases the importance of supporting paleontological scientific activities in the Neotropics to uncover new discoveries and enhance our understanding of evolutionary history and biodiversity. The study involved institutions from Argentina, Colombia, the US, Japan, Panama, and the UK.

Source: Dr. Catalina Suarez, Dr. Javier Luque, Dr. Edwin Cadena, and various institutions from Argentina, Colombia, the US, Japan, Panama, and the UK.

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

新しい AI ツールが超新星検出を自動化

10月17日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

光の動作の変更: フォトニック結晶における擬似重力効果

10月17日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

科学者が中性子を使用して積層造形におけるひずみを測定

10月17日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

新しい AI ツールが超新星検出を自動化

10月17日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

光の動作の変更: フォトニック結晶における擬似重力効果

10月17日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

科学者が中性子を使用して積層造形におけるひずみを測定

10月17日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

アセンブリ理論を理解する: 進化と物理学のインターフェースを探る

10月17日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント