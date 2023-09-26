都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

NASAとESAが野心的な火星サンプル帰還ミッションで協力

Byガブリエル・ボータ

26月2023日、XNUMX年
NASAとESAが野心的な火星サンプル帰還ミッションで協力

NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) are working together to bring the first samples of Mars back to Earth for detailed study. This unprecedented campaign aims to answer the question of whether ancient life ever existed on the Red Planet. The Mars Perseverance rover, currently on Mars, is collecting a diverse set of scientifically curated samples that could provide valuable insights.

The Independent Review Board (IRB), established by NASA in May 2023, recently evaluated the technical, cost, and schedule plans for the Mars Sample Return mission. In its report, the IRB recognized the scientific significance of the mission but expressed concerns about the budget and other areas. The board provided 20 findings and 59 recommendations to NASA.

To address these concerns, NASA has formed a team led by Sandra Connelly to review the report. The team will make recommendations on a path forward for Mars Sample Return within a balanced science program. NASA will delay confirming the official mission cost and schedule until after this review is completed.

The Mars Sample Return mission is a highly complex program involving multiple parallel developments and interfaces. It includes the first launch from the surface of another planet and the first in-orbit rendezvous at another planet. The mission represents a significant milestone in space exploration and aligns with NASA’s Artemis program to ultimately send humans to Mars.

Returning samples from Mars is a top priority in solar system exploration. It has been identified as one of the highest-priority goals by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The samples brought back to Earth will revolutionize our understanding of Mars and provide valuable insights into the possibility of past life on the planet.

ソース：
– NASA
- それ
– JPL-Caltech/GSFC/MSFC

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

科学者がオーストラリア最大の落とし戸クモの化石を発見

26月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

初期の宇宙の銀河は私たちの天の川に似ている、新しい研究が示す

26月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

記憶誘発マグナス効果: マイクロスケールでの予期せぬ変化球の探索

26月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

科学者がオーストラリア最大の落とし戸クモの化石を発見

26月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

初期の宇宙の銀河は私たちの天の川に似ている、新しい研究が示す

26月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

記憶誘発マグナス効果: マイクロスケールでの予期せぬ変化球の探索

26月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

月の裏側から宇宙の暗黒時代の信号を聞く

26月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント