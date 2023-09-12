都市生活

Byガブリエル・ボータ

12月2023日、XNUMX年
NASAの火星酸素実験が火星で酸素を生成

NASA has announced a major milestone in its plans for long-term habitation on Mars. The space agency’s Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) has successfully generated enough oxygen to sustain a small dog for 10 hours on the Red Planet. MOXIE, a 40-pound device about the size of a microwave, was attached to the Perseverance rover that landed on Mars in February 2021.

For over two years, MOXIE has been working to extract trace amounts of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. Using an electrochemical process, it separates one oxygen atom from each molecule of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Mars’ atmosphere is composed of 95% carbon dioxide, 3% nitrogen, 1.6% argon, and small amounts of oxygen.

The primary objective of MOXIE is to develop technologies that can produce breathable air and rocket propellant for future astronauts. Throughout its mission, MOXIE successfully generated 122 grams of oxygen, which is equivalent to the amount consumed by a small dog in 10 hours. At its peak efficiency, the device produced 12 grams of oxygen per hour, surpassing NASA’s original goal.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy expressed her excitement over MOXIE’s success, stating that “it is feasible to extract oxygen from Mars’ atmosphere, oxygen that could help supply breathable air or rocket propellant to future astronauts.” She emphasized the importance of developing technologies to utilize resources on Mars and the Moon, as it would enable long-term lunar presence, a robust lunar economy, and eventually support human exploration of Mars.

This achievement by MOXIE is a significant step forward in NASA’s ambitions for manned missions to Mars. The technology developed by MOXIE could be crucial in ensuring the survival and sustainability of future astronauts on the Red Planet.

By ガブリエル・ボータ

