都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

NASAのクエストミッション、技術的課題のため初飛行を2024年に延期

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月13日、2023年
NASAのクエストミッション、技術的課題のため初飛行を2024年に延期

NASA’s Quesst mission, which aims to create a quiet supersonic aircraft, has announced the postponement of its first flight to 2024. The mission’s experimental plane, known as the X-59, is a collaboration between NASA researchers and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, the prime contractor.

The X-59 is a one-of-a-kind aircraft that incorporates a combination of new technology and existing components from various aircraft, including the F-16’s landing gear and the F-15’s life-support system. Its purpose is to demonstrate the ability to fly at supersonic speeds without creating the disruptive sonic boom traditionally associated with such flights.

Despite the mission’s initial plan to conduct its first flight in 2023, the Quesst team encountered several technical challenges that necessitated a delay. The team requires additional time to integrate various systems into the aircraft and ensure their compatibility. Additionally, they are working towards resolving issues with the safety-redundant computers responsible for controlling the plane’s functions.

Creating a quiet supersonic aircraft poses significant technological and engineering hurdles. The Quesst mission aims to address these challenges and develop a new generation of aircraft that can revolutionize commercial air travel. The X-59’s successful flight will pave the way for future supersonic travel by reducing the noise associated with breaking the sound barrier.

It is crucial to note that despite the delay, NASA remains committed to the Quesst mission and the advancement of supersonic technology. The team continues its diligent work to overcome these technical obstacles and ensure a successful and safe first flight in 2024.

定義：
– Supersonic: relating to or denoting a speed greater than that of sound.
– Sonic boom: the sound produced at ground level by the shock wave caused by an aircraft flying at supersonic speed.

ソース：
– NASA/Lockheed Martin

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

新しい短編映画「One Revolution Per Minute」はインスピレーションを与える宇宙探査を紹介します

10月16日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

宇宙探査における微生物の役割

10月15日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

吸収分光法の進歩

10月15日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

新しい短編映画「One Revolution Per Minute」はインスピレーションを与える宇宙探査を紹介します

10月16日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

宇宙探査における微生物の役割

10月15日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

吸収分光法の進歩

10月15日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

火星の秘密を明らかにする: パーサヴィアランスの答えへの探求

10月15日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント