都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

天文学者が系外惑星WASP-17bの大気中でシリカ結晶を発見

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月17日、2023年
天文学者が系外惑星WASP-17bの大気中でシリカ結晶を発見

Astronomers have made an exciting discovery using the James Webb Space Telescope: for the first time, they have detected tiny quartz crystals containing silica in the atmosphere of an exoplanet. The exoplanet, named WASP-17b, is a scorching hot gas giant and a likely source of these silica nanoparticles.

Silica is a common mineral found on Earth and is known for its presence in beach sands as well as its use in glass production. The researchers believe that the silica crystals in the atmosphere of WASP-17b are swirling around in its clouds.

The discovery of silica on an exoplanet offers astronomers valuable insights into the composition and nature of these distant worlds. It also raises questions about the conditions required for the formation of such crystals in the extreme environment of a gas giant.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the largest and most powerful space telescope ever built. Its advanced capabilities enable scientists to observe celestial objects with unprecedented clarity and detail. By studying the atmospheres of exoplanets, astronomers can learn more about their chemical makeup and potentially identify signs of habitability.

This discovery of silica crystals on WASP-17b is a significant step forward in our understanding of exoplanets. It highlights the diversity and complexity of these distant worlds and opens up new avenues for studying their atmospheres.

ソース：
– CNN (ソース記事)

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

南アフリカで保護されたニシキヘビにビールを強制給餌した容疑で男３人が指名手配される

10月20日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

第70次長期滞在乗組員、国際宇宙ステーションで宇宙健康と地球科学の研究を実施

10月20日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

Cookie と Web サイトの機能における Cookie の重要性について理解する

10月20日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

南アフリカで保護されたニシキヘビにビールを強制給餌した容疑で男３人が指名手配される

10月20日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

第70次長期滞在乗組員、国際宇宙ステーションで宇宙健康と地球科学の研究を実施

10月20日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

Cookie と Web サイトの機能における Cookie の重要性について理解する

10月20日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

タイトル: Cookie について: サイト ナビゲーションの強化と広告のパーソナライズ

10月20日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント