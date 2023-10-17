天文学者が系外惑星WASP-17bの大気中で小さな水晶結晶を発見

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have made an exciting discovery. For the first time ever, they have detected tiny quartz crystals containing silica within the atmosphere of an exoplanet. The exoplanet, known as WASP-17b, is a gas giant located 1,300 light-years from Earth.

Previous observations from the Hubble Space Telescope indicated the presence of aerosols, or tiny particles, in the atmosphere of WASP-17b. However, the researchers did not expect these aerosols to be made of quartz. Silica, the main component of quartz, is a common mineral found on Earth and is used to produce glass.

The detection was made using the Mid-Infrared Instrument on the Webb telescope. The researchers were thrilled by the discovery, as they were expecting to find magnesium silicates instead of quartz. Magnesium silicates have been previously detected in exoplanet atmospheres, but quartz is a new find.

The presence of quartz in WASP-17b’s atmosphere could help scientists better understand the materials that form planetary environments different from our own. The high-altitude clouds on the planet, where the quartz nanoparticles were found, are shaped by extreme conditions. With temperatures of around 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit and pressure one-thousandth of what we experience on Earth’s surface, solid crystals can form directly from gas without going through a liquid phase first.

WASP-17b is tidally locked to its star, meaning one side always faces the star, experiencing scorching temperatures, while the other side remains cooler. The researchers speculate that the quartz particles swirl within the exoplanet’s atmosphere, propelled by high-speed winds.

The discovery of quartz crystals in the atmosphere of WASP-17b provides valuable insights into the composition of hot gas giants like it. By understanding the different materials present in exoplanet atmospheres, scientists can gain a broader understanding of their overall composition and how they shape their environments.

The James Webb Space Telescope’s sensitive detections are revolutionizing our understanding of exoplanets and their atmospheric conditions. By uncovering new details about exoplanets, researchers can deepen our understanding of the universe and the diverse environments that exist beyond our own solar system.

