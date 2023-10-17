都市生活

暗黒物質は脈動する星を通してその姿を現す可能性があると天体物理学者が語る

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月17日、2023年
Astrophysicists from the universities of Amsterdam and Princeton have conducted a groundbreaking study suggesting that dark matter could potentially be detected through the faint additional glow emitted by pulsating stars, if it is made up of particles called axions. Dark matter is a mysterious substance that constitutes 85% of all matter in the universe, yet it cannot be detected by conventional means due to its lack of significant interaction with light and other particles.

Axions are hypothetical particles introduced in the 1970s to explain discrepancies in the behavior of subatomic particles. They are believed to have weak interactions with known particles, making them a plausible candidate for the constituents of dark matter. The challenge in dark matter research has always been detecting its presence. However, recent theoretical models have suggested that axions can convert into detectable light when exposed to strong electromagnetic fields.

The strongest electromagnetic fields in existence are found around rotating neutron stars, known as pulsars. Pulsars emit intense beams of radio waves as they rapidly spin, and these beams are easily observable from Earth. Additionally, due to their rapid rotation, pulsars generate powerful electromagnetic fields, making them potential factories for axion production. It is hypothesized that a single pulsar could produce a significant number of axions every second, some of which might convert into observable light.

To test this theory, a team of physicists and astronomers from the Netherlands, Portugal, and the United States developed a comprehensive theoretical framework. This framework aimed to understand the production, escape, and conversion of axions around pulsars. Using advanced numerical plasma simulations, the researchers were able to quantify the additional radio signals generated by axions compared to the intrinsic emissions of pulsars.

Observations were carried out on 27 nearby pulsars, but unfortunately, no evidence for axions was found. However, these results still hold significance as they provide the most stringent limits to date on the interaction between axions and light. While the search for dark matter continues, this study offers new insights into potential detection methods.

