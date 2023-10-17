都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

新しい発見はパルサーの挙動に関する現在の理論に挑戦する

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月17日、2023年
新しい発見はパルサーの挙動に関する現在の理論に挑戦する

Scientists from the CNRS and CEA, working as part of an international team, have made a remarkable discovery regarding the behavior of pulsars. Recent observations of the Vela pulsar, one of the nearest pulsars to Earth, have revealed radiation around 200 times more energetic than previously detected. This discovery, made at the H.E.S.S. observatory, has sparked excitement in the scientific community and contradicts the commonly accepted theory about the acceleration and behavior of pulsars.

Pulsars are small, dense dead stars that emit beams of electromagnetic radiation, much like cosmic lighthouses. These beams sweep through space at regular intervals. The prevailing theory suggests that particles produced near the surface of pulsars are accelerated along their magnetic field lines out to the edges of their magnetosphere. However, the observations of the Vela pulsar challenge this theory.

The radiation detected at the H.E.S.S. observatory is significantly more energetic than expected. This finding raises questions about the acceleration processes occurring in highly magnetic astrophysical objects. It also suggests that our current understanding of pulsar behavior may need to be revised.

The Vela pulsar is located relatively close to Earth, making it an ideal candidate for detailed observational studies. The observations at the H.E.S.S. observatory, which utilizes an array of telescopes in Namibia, provide valuable insights into the nature of pulsars and the phenomena occurring within their magnetospheres.

This groundbreaking discovery will be published in the journal Nature Astronomy. It paves the way for further research and a deeper understanding of the extreme environments and acceleration mechanisms present in pulsars.

ソース：

– The High Energy Stereoscopic System (H.E.S.S.), an array of telescopes in Namibia used for studying cosmic gamma rays
– CNRS (Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique) and CEA (Commissariat à l’énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives), French research institutions involved in the study

定義：

– Pulsar: Small, dense dead stars that emit beams of electromagnetic radiation.
– Magnetosphere: The region in space surrounding a celestial object, in which the object’s magnetic field dominates the behavior of charged particles.
– Astrophysical: Relating to the study of physical phenomena occurring in outer space.

