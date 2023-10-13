都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

NASA、スペースXのファルコン重ロケットでサイケミッションを打ち上げへ

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月13日、2023年
NASA、スペースXのファルコン重ロケットでサイケミッションを打ち上げへ

NASA is set to launch its upcoming Psyche mission using SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, marking the agency’s first use of the powerful rocket for one of its missions. The launch is scheduled for October 13th at 10:19 a.m. Eastern time, following a delay from October 12th due to poor weather conditions. With a 40% chance of favorable weather during this instantaneous launch window, the mission is expected to proceed as planned.

The Psyche mission will be the eighth flight for the Falcon Heavy, but the first dedicated to NASA. Previously, the rocket has been utilized for commercial and U.S. military customers after its successful demonstration launch in February 2018. For this mission, the Falcon Heavy will operate under NASA’s Launch Service Program’s Category 3, which is reserved for high-value missions with extensive agency reviews and successful launches.

In recent years, NASA has increasingly relied on the Falcon Heavy for its major missions due to the retirement of United Launch Alliance’s Atlas 5 and delays with other rockets. The rocket is currently contracted for the launch of the GOES-U weather satellite, Europa Clipper planetary science mission, the lunar Gateway’s first two modules, and the Roman Space Telescope observatory.

SpaceX has made accommodations for NASA regarding the Psyche launch. At NASA’s request, the company postponed a Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites to prioritize the Falcon Heavy launch. This delay provides NASA engineers with sufficient time to evaluate data from a previous launch before approving the Falcon Heavy launch. As with Falcon 9, NASA has accepted the reusability of certain components of the Falcon Heavy, including the two side boosters that will be making their fourth launch on the Psyche mission.

While reusability extends to some components, payload fairings will not be reused for the Psyche mission. However, NASA has begun discussions with SpaceX about reusing fairings for future launches, aiming to implement fairing reuse by late 2024 or early 2025.

Overall, the Psyche mission represents an important milestone in NASA’s collaboration with SpaceX and highlights the agency’s increasing reliance on the Falcon Heavy for its critical science and exploration missions.

出典: NASA、SpaceX

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

小学校のティーチングアシスタントが週末の治療を受けられず脳卒中で死亡

10月15日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

猫を含むさらに100種以上の哺乳類が光るのが発見される

10月15日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

渦巻き銀河: 銀河との遭遇

10月15日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

科学

小学校のティーチングアシスタントが週末の治療を受けられず脳卒中で死亡

10月15日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

猫を含むさらに100種以上の哺乳類が光るのが発見される

10月15日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

渦巻き銀河: 銀河との遭遇

10月15日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

私たちの足の下の音: 音響パターンを通して明らかにされる岩の安定性

10月15日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント