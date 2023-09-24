都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

ブラジルの科学者が大気汚染物質を測定するハイテクドローンシステムを開発

Byガブリエル・ボータ

24月2023日、XNUMX年
ブラジルの科学者が大気汚染物質を測定するハイテクドローンシステムを開発

Scientists and engineers from the Federal University of Uberlandia and the Universidade Federal de Goias in Brazil have successfully developed an advanced drone system capable of accurately measuring pollutants in the air. This groundbreaking technology aims to mitigate the harmful effects of pollutants on the environment.

The drone system, which is 3D-printed, has the ability to monitor and measure airborne pollutants and transmit the collected data to a smartphone app using Bluetooth connectivity. Initially, the system focuses on detecting hydrogen sulfide, a harmful pollutant, by utilizing a chemical reaction that triggers a vivid dye to glow, providing a visual indicator.

What sets this drone system apart is its affordability. Constructing the entire system costs around $50, making it accessible for widespread use. The goal is for this technology to work alongside existing pollution-monitoring technologies, primarily based on ground-level data collection.

By using drones for monitoring pollutants, scientists can gather real-time data in areas that are typically difficult to access. This technology has the potential to revolutionize environmental monitoring and contribute to a better understanding of the impact of pollutants on air quality.

Further research is underway to expand the capabilities of this drone system to measure additional airborne pollutants. The Brazilian researchers hope their invention will inspire similar advancements in pollution monitoring around the world, ultimately leading to more targeted approaches to combat air pollution.

In conclusion, the development of this high-tech drone system marks a significant advancement in the field of environmental monitoring. Its affordability and ability to measure airborne pollutants accurately demonstrate the potential for future improvements in pollution control and environmental preservation.

ソース：
– Federal University of Uberlandia and Universidade Federal de Goias, Brazil
– Analytical Chemistry

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

新大陸ジーランディア: その形成と進化についての洞察

25月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

SpaceX、21基のスターリンク衛星の軌道投入に成功

25月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

天然資源を求めて宇宙を探索: 地球の資源不足の解決策?

25月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

新大陸ジーランディア: その形成と進化についての洞察

25月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

SpaceX、21基のスターリンク衛星の軌道投入に成功

25月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

天然資源を求めて宇宙を探索: 地球の資源不足の解決策?

25月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

月の水からの宇宙船燃料: 宇宙探査と経済の未来

25月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント