ポラリス・スペースプレーン、MIRA-Lightプロトタイプの試験飛行に成功

German aerospace company, Polaris Spaceplanes, has recently completed a 15-flight test campaign for its MIRA-Light prototype vehicle. Over a three-day period between August 22 and September 8, the flights aimed to demonstrate the aerodynamics and flight control systems of the mini-spaceplane. The prototype, measuring just 8.2 feet (2.5 meters) in length, utilized four electric fans for propulsion.

During 10 of the 15 flights, the MIRA-Light was equipped with a simulated aerospike engine to assess its impact on vehicle performance. Over the course of the test campaign, the prototype accumulated approximately 40 minutes of flight time, marking a successful milestone for Polaris Spaceplanes.

Moving forward, the data collected from the MIRA-Light flights will be utilized to develop a larger-scale MIRA vehicle. This next iteration will measure nearly 14 feet (4.25 meters) and will be equipped with an actual linear aerospike engine to enable testing of integrated flight systems.

The MIRA and MIRA-Light prototypes serve as precursors to Polaris Spaceplanes’ ultimate demonstration model, NOVA. Following the successful testing of the MIRA vehicle, Polaris plans to further scale up the design to a length of 22 feet (6.7 meters) for the NOVA model. NOVA will utilize four kerosene-fueled jet engines, in addition to its functional aerospike engine, enabling full rocket-powered flights at supersonic speeds in the Earth’s upper atmosphere.

Assuming the upcoming demonstration missions for MIRA go well, Polaris Spaceplanes aims to begin flying the NOVA model in 2024. These prototypes are part of a broader plan by the company to develop a multipurpose, hypersonic transport vehicle called AURORA. The envisioned AURORA is designed to transport a payload of up to 22,000 pounds (10,000 kilograms) to suborbital velocities or up to 2,200 pounds (1,000 kilograms) to any inclined orbit.

Polaris Spaceplanes has set its sights on flying the AURORA vehicle sometime between 2026 and 2027, showcasing its commitment to advancing aerospace technology and pushing the boundaries of space exploration.

ソース：

– European Spaceflight

– Polaris Spaceplanes’ website