In 1935, Albert Einstein and Erwin Schrödinger found themselves in a dispute over the nature of reality. Einstein believed in the principle of locality, which stated that no event in one location could instantly affect a distant location. Schrödinger, on the other hand, discovered entanglement, a phenomenon in quantum mechanics where two particles become linked and their fates become intertwined.

While Einstein found entanglement unsettling and argued that it violated his notion of locality, physicists today have come to understand it differently. They now know that entanglement does not have remote influence or the power to bring about a specific outcome at a distance. Instead, it can only distribute the knowledge of that outcome. Entanglement experiments have become routine in recent years, and they have won the Nobel Prize.

But there is more to entanglement than just pairs of particles. Recent research has revealed that entanglement can spread through groups of particles, forming an intricate web of contingencies. This web can be disrupted by frequent measurements, causing the entanglement to be destroyed and preventing the web from forming. Physicists have dubbed this transition from the web state to the no-web state as a phase transition in information.

To further understand this phase transition, several teams of physicists conducted meta-experiments using quantum computers. These experiments aimed to measure how measurements themselves affect the flow of information. The delicate balance between entanglement and measurement was confirmed, sparking further research into the possibilities of entanglement and measurement interactions.

One collaboration stumbled upon the entanglement transition during a conversation over sticky toffee pudding. Physicists Brian Skinner and Adam Nahum were discussing the relationship between entanglement and information. They realized that measurements of entangled particles can reduce ignorance about the state of other particles. The amount by which a measurement reduces ignorance is known as the entanglement entropy, measured in bits.

Skinner and Nahum extended this concept to a chain of particles, where entanglement jumps from one particle to the next. They found that the entanglement entropy can give insight into how fully entangled the chain is. By shifting the timing of measurements, they discovered the phase transition from the web state to the no-web state.

This research highlights the complexity and potential of entanglement in the world of quantum mechanics. It demonstrates that entanglement can exist beyond pairs of particles and has far-reaching implications for the distribution and structure of information.

– Entanglement: In quantum mechanics, entanglement is a phenomenon where two particles become linked and their fates become intertwined.

– Locality: The principle of locality states that no event in one location can instantly affect a distant location.

– Phase Transition: In physics, a phase transition refers to a change in the state of matter, such as from liquid to solid.

– Entanglement Entropy: The entanglement entropy quantifies the entanglement between two objects or the amount of information about one object stored nonlocally in another.

