磁気的に結合した励起子をカリフォルニア工科大学の物理学者が発見

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月10日、2023年
Researchers at Caltech have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of exciton research. Excitons are pairs of electrons and holes that are usually bound by electrical or electrostatic forces known as Coulomb interactions. However, the Caltech physicists have found evidence for the existence of magnetically bound excitons.

Using an advanced spectroscopic probe, the researchers were able to detect excitons that are not bound by Coulomb forces, but rather by magnetism. This is the first experiment to reveal the real-time formation of these magnetically bound excitons, also known as Hubbard excitons.

In most insulators, oppositely charged electrons and holes interact through Coulomb forces. However, the researchers found that in a special class of materials called Mott insulators, photo-excited electrons and holes instead bind through magnetic interactions.

This discovery opens up new possibilities for the field of excitonics, which involves manipulating excitons through their magnetic properties. The researchers believe that the strong interplay between excitons and magnetism in these materials could lead to the development of novel technologies that harness both properties.

To induce Hubbard excitons, the researchers used light on an antiferromagnetic Mott insulator, a type of insulating material with repeating patterns of aligned electron spins. The light excites the electrons, creating holes in their wake and leaving behind a string of magnetic excitations.

The scientists utilized ultrafast time-domain terahertz spectroscopy to detect the fleeting traces of the excitons at low-energy scales. This technique allowed them to prove the existence of Hubbard excitons.

Excitons are inherently unstable, as the electrons tend to recombine with the holes. However, the researchers were able to observe a fluid of Hubbard excitons that is transiently stabilized during a short time window before recombination occurs.

This groundbreaking research has the potential to revolutionize the field of excitonics and pave the way for the development of new technologies that exploit the magnetic properties of excitons.

ジャーナルリファレンス：

Mehio, O., Li, X., Ning, H. et al. A Hubbard exciton fluid in a photo-doped antiferromagnetic Mott insulator. Nat. Phys. (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41567-023-02204-2

