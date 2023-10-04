都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

パーサヴィアランス・ローバーが EPCOT のミッション:スペースでデビューを追跡

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月4日、2023年
パーサヴィアランス・ローバーが EPCOT のミッション:スペースでデビューを追跡

The entrance to Mission: SPACE in EPCOT now features a new installation showcasing the tracks of the Perseverance Rover. This collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering and NASA brings the surface of Mars to life using images captured by the Perseverance Rover provided by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

To create an accurate representation of the Mars surface, Disney artisans used reference images from the rover and a prototype wheel loaned by NASA. The installation includes 3D-printed sample tubes, similar to those used on Mars, embedded in the display.

A small plaque accompanies the installation, providing information about the Perseverance Rover. It states that NASA landed this robotic explorer on Mars on 02-18-2021. The rover’s primary mission is to collect samples of Mars rocks, which will eventually be returned to Earth to help answer the question of whether there was ever life on Mars.

The addition of the Perseverance Rover tracks follows the disappearance of the previous tracks made by the Spirit and Opportunity rovers during a pavement refurbishment in August 2023. This new display offers park visitors a glimpse into NASA’s ongoing exploration of Mars.

If you visit EPCOT, make sure to check out the Mission: SPACE attraction and spot the new Perseverance Rover tracks. Are you an Orange mission or Green mission rider? Let us know in the comments.

ソース：
– Disney Parks News – Twitter
– Disney Parks News – Facebook
– Disney Parks News – Instagram
– WDW News Today

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

オンライン マーケティングにおける Cookie の同意とプライバシーの重要性

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

コズミック・クリフ: 隠された星の誕生を明らかにする

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

パーサヴィアランス・ローバーの次の目的地: ジュラビ・ポイント

10月7日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

オンライン マーケティングにおける Cookie の同意とプライバシーの重要性

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

コズミック・クリフ: 隠された星の誕生を明らかにする

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

パーサヴィアランス・ローバーの次の目的地: ジュラビ・ポイント

10月7日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

ジェームズ・ウェッブ宇宙望遠鏡が初期銀河に関する驚くべき発見を明らかに

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント