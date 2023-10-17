都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

研究者らが光を操作して重力効果を模倣し、6G通信の可能性を開く

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月17日、2023年
研究者らが光を操作して重力効果を模倣し、6G通信の可能性を開く

A recent study published in Physical Review A has revealed that a team of researchers was able to manipulate the behavior of light in a way that replicates the effects of gravity. Led by Professor Kyoko Kitamura from Tohoku University, the researchers explored whether lattice distortion in photonic crystals could produce pseudogravity effects. Photonic crystals are materials that can control and manipulate light through a periodic arrangement of different materials.

By introducing lattice distortion to the photonic crystals, the researchers disrupted the regular spacing and created a curved beam trajectory within the crystal, resembling the path of light near massive celestial bodies like black holes. Using silicon distorted photonic crystals and terahertz waves, the team successfully demonstrated the deflection of these waves.

The implications of this research are vast, with significant implications for optics, materials science, and the development of 6G communications. The ability to manipulate light in a manner similar to gravity opens up possibilities for advanced applications in telecommunications. By harnessing gravitational effects, photonic crystals could pave the way for advancements in the field of graviton physics.

This study showcases the potential of photonic crystals to bend light and control its behavior, giving scientists a new tool to explore the manipulation of light in various fields. The findings highlight the importance of understanding and replicating the effects of gravity in the development of innovative technologies. This research not only expands our knowledge of light manipulation but also has far-reaching implications for fundamental physics.

ソース：
– Kanji Nanjyo et al, “Deflection of electromagnetic waves by pseudogravity in distorted photonic crystals,” Physical Review A (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevA.108.033522
– 東北大学

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

研究者らが地殻深部に巨大な水の貯留を発見

10月17日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

暗黒物質に光を当てる: パルサーはとらえどころのないアクシオンを明らかにできるか?

10月17日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

細胞の内部機構: 熱ストレスにどのように反応するか

10月17日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

研究者らが地殻深部に巨大な水の貯留を発見

10月17日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

暗黒物質に光を当てる: パルサーはとらえどころのないアクシオンを明らかにできるか?

10月17日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

細胞の内部機構: 熱ストレスにどのように反応するか

10月17日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

トポロジカル絶縁体触媒を用いた有機尿素の室温合成

10月17日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント