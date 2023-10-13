都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

ロチェスターの研究者がドローンのジャイロスコープに代わるフォトニックチップを開発

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月13日、2023年
ロチェスターの研究者がドローンのジャイロスコープに代わるフォトニックチップを開発

Researchers at the University of Rochester are working on developing photonic chips that can replace the gyroscopes currently used in drones. By leveraging a quantum technique known as weak value amplification, these chips could provide the same level of sensitivity as bulk optical gyroscopes, but in a compact, handheld form. This advancement has the potential to revolutionize navigation for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), allowing them to fly in areas where GPS signals are jammed or unavailable.

Jaime Cardenas, an associate professor at the Institute of Optics, has received a grant from the National Science Foundation to lead this research project until 2026. Currently, gyroscopes used in advanced drones rely on spools of fiber several kilometers long or have limited dynamic range. The trade-off between size and performance has hindered the development of ultracompact navigation-grade gyroscopes. Cardenas aims to overcome this limitation by implementing weak value amplification on a small photonic chip with a high-quality factor ring resonator.

Weak value amplification offers advantages over traditional methods as it enhances the signal of an interferometric measurement without amplifying technical noise. While previous demonstrations of weak value amplification required complex lab setups, Cardenas and his team aim to achieve this technique on a compact photonic chip. This would allow for the development of smaller, more robust gyroscopes suitable for navigation purposes.

In addition to the technical aspects of the project, Cardenas plans to collaborate with the University’s David T. Kearns Center for Leadership and Diversity. They aim to involve underrepresented groups and provide research experiences for high school students from the Rochester City School District, inspiring their interest in STEM careers.

This research has the potential to significantly improve drone navigation and expand the applications of unmanned aerial vehicles in various industries.

ソース：
–ロチェスター大学
– 国立科学財団

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

核子共鳴の 3D 構造に関する新たな洞察

10月15日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

ウィルソン一家がスターパーティーで星を探検

10月15日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

ランダムリズムの理解における画期的な進歩: 振動の比較

10月15日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

核子共鳴の 3D 構造に関する新たな洞察

10月15日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

ウィルソン一家がスターパーティーで星を探検

10月15日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

ランダムリズムの理解における画期的な進歩: 振動の比較

10月15日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

太陽のコロナを加熱するものは何ですか? 太陽探査機からの新たな発見

10月15日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント