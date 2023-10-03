都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

火星のパーサヴィアランスローバーがダストデビルを発見

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月3日、2023年
火星のパーサヴィアランスローバーがダストデビルを発見

NASA’s Perseverance rover recently captured images of a dust devil while exploring the Jezero Crater on Mars. The dust devil was located at a region known as “Thorofare Ridge” on the western rim of the crater. The rover’s Navigation Cameras (NavCams) recorded the dust devil, and the images were used to create a video.

Dust devils are similar to whirlwinds on Earth and are formed when hot air near the surface rises rapidly through cooler air. By studying these phenomena, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of Mars’ atmosphere and improve weather models. The dust devil spotted by Perseverance was approximately 4 km from the rover and measured around 60 meters in diameter. Its estimated height was determined by analyzing the shadow it cast, indicating it could be about 2 kilometers tall.

Dust devils on Mars are larger than those on Earth due to the planet’s low-pressure conditions. They play a crucial role in moving and redistributing dust across the Martian surface. These whirlwinds are most commonly observed during the spring and summer seasons, but their appearances cannot be predicted in advance. To monitor the atmosphere for dust devils, Perseverance routinely observes in all directions.

Characterizing Mars’ atmosphere is one of the primary objectives of the Perseverance mission, along with its fellow rover Curiosity. Whenever a dust devil is identified, multiple black-and-white images are taken for further analysis of the planet’s atmospheric dynamics. Using black-and-white images helps conserve data transmission back to Earth.

This recent discovery adds to our knowledge of Mars’ weather patterns and contributes to the overall understanding of the Martian environment. Further research and observations by NASA’s rovers will continue to provide valuable insights into the planet’s atmosphere and weather dynamics.

ソース：
– NASA

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

北京が将来の月探査と研究基地を計画する中、中国の月探査が前進

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

Athena: ニューサウスウェールズ州の山火事と戦う AI を活用した火災モデリング システム

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船が歴史的な小惑星サンプルを地球に帰還

10月4日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

北京が将来の月探査と研究基地を計画する中、中国の月探査が前進

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

Athena: ニューサウスウェールズ州の山火事と戦う AI を活用した火災モデリング システム

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船が歴史的な小惑星サンプルを地球に帰還

10月4日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NGC 4654 の素晴らしい画像: おとめ座銀河団の中間渦巻銀河

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント